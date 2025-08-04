Wigan Athletic fans have already been raving about former Pompey forward Christian Saydee following his debut on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Saydee is already on his way to becoming a firm fan favourite with new club Wigan Athletic.

The forward, who departed Pompey in June, made his debut for Ryan Lowe’s men for Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Northampton Town.

While the 23-year-old wasn’t on the scoresheet, it was his work on the ball which impressed the Latics faithful - something Blues fans will remember well.

In fact, his impressive debut was recognised by Wigan, who put a photo of Saydee on social media on Sunday, which was captioned: ‘This post was originally meant to go up last night, but Christian Saydee held it up.’

The powerful frontman, of course, departed Fratton Park this summer after two years on the south coast. The huge favourite was pivotal in the Blues’ promotion success during the 2023-24 campaign, and once again played a key role off the bench in the Championship last term.

After being given the green light by John Mousinho to depart PO4 as he entered the final 12 months of his deal, the much-loved League One title winner sealed a switch to Wigan for an undisclosed fee - penning a three-year contract.

And his debut couldn’t have gone any better, with Latics supporters full of praise for their new striker, whose name was trending in the top 30 in the UK on X on Saturday evening.

Here is the best of the reaction from Wigan fans on social media.

Wigan Athletic verdict on ex-Pompey favourite Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee made his debut for Wigan on Saturday. | Getty Images

@WigaNrthAmerica: Was ready to run through a brick wall for Saydee after this moment. Instant fan favourite.

@mjtaylor123: I'm not one to over exaggerate but Christian Saydee may be the greatest footballer to ever grace the hallowed Brick Community Stadium turf.

@mudhutter: If a brick wall runs into Christian Saydee, a pile of bricks is bouncing off and landing in a pile ten yards away. What a player.

@madasonl10: 3 goals, 3 points, Saydee and Murray rock my world.

@benjad73: How on earth have we managed to get a player like Saydee. Absolutely outstanding

@_yon_m0n: Saydee producing a MOTM performance when you got a Fraser with 2. his first touch, strength, pace and the thing is he kept on going 100%. A proper player. Don’t think I’ve cheered, clapped and laughed so hard when he has players bouncing of him for a long time.

@vose_aaron: Christian Saydee is the best player in the world.

@LeonOlechnowicz: Whack £100m price tag on Saydee please.

@connnortaylor: Why on earth have Pompey sold Saydee to us btw ahahahaha.

@davidnaylor83: Great performance today. Christian Saydee is unreal. Reminds me of big Emile. Hungbo was fantastic today. Weir had his best game for us. We looked a good team today.

@JamesTay92: I’ve seen enough to say we go up automatic and Saydee as top goalscorer.

@Sam_f_Heaton: Let’s talk about Christian Saydee. Might be the best footballer in the history of the world. Promising signs thus far. We don’t go overboard here at Tics, no sir.

@PhilBowds: What an absolute battering ram Christian Saydee is. How is he only 23?

@BRamsdale94023: Saydee was outstanding. My MOTM.

@lancstic: Not enjoyed a game as much in years. Some quality additions and seems like we have plenty of goals in us, along with a strong defence. Feels like a complete reset. Oh and Saydee is an absolute beast, and I mean that in the nicest possible sense of the word.

