Breaking: Portsmouth boss reveals exit plan for huge Fratton favourite

Christian Saydee will be allowed to depart Pompey this summer.

But Blues boss John Mousinho made it clear he will not force a Fratton exit on the huge fans’ favourite.

Mousinho admitted Saydee’s playing time could be limited at PO4 moving forward, after he helped his side secure their place in the Championship this term.

And that means he will be given the green light to depart after a two-year stay, if he can find more regular minutes elsewhere moving forward.

Mousinho has held talks with all of his players in the wake of their impressive 16th-placed finish on their return to the second tier, after a 12-year absence.

In the case of Saydee, there’s been an honest conversation about what things would look like for the powerful attacker moving forward into the last year of his existing agreement.

Mousinho feels the 22-year-old can reflect on his 32 appearances and general contribution with satisfaction, but a departure may work out best for all concerned.

Christian Saydee’s Pompey league appearances and goals

2024-25 3 goals, 29 appearances 2023-24 3 goals, 37 appearances

He said: ‘Christian’s had a pretty good season, to be honest.

‘He played more games than he did in League One and he scored the same amount of goals that he did in League One. So he’s stepped up, scored some important goals and made some important contributions.

‘Towards the end of the season when he came back from injury we used him in games, and he’s had a massive impact off the bench. That’s been important for us in some huge games.

‘Chris is one where we love having him around and I think he’s had a brilliant Portsmouth career so far. There’s a bit of that cult hero about him for various reasons.

‘There’s probably a balance there with Chris, where he might get an opportunity to get more minutes elsewhere.

‘We’re not pushing him out of the door at all, but if he has an opportunity I think it would probably be reasonable for us to consider it with Chris.’

Pompey boss: ‘We need to be fair’

If it is to be farewell for Saydee it was a memorable swansong for the former Shrewsbury loanee, as he scored in the final day 1-1 draw with Hull City. That took his total return to seven goals in 73 appearances, with 30 of those outings coming as starts.

Saydee’s is about more than goals, however, with his physical presence a huge consideration for opposing defences as he offers something very different to Pompey’s other options.

Mousinho feels the Londoner has shown he belongs at Championship level, though the Blues’ transition to a more direct approach with intense pressing hasn’t worked out in his favour.

He added: ‘He’s maybe be a victim of the change in style and how we press, but I think he’s stepped up with his football ability and the level he’s shown on the ball.

‘He has stepped up from League One, but it’s about making sure we’re fair on the player, fair on the club and do what’s best for both.’