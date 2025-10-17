Christian Saydee departed Pompey in June after a two-year stay at Fratton Park before joining Wigan Athletic.

Ryan Lowe has sent Christian Saydee and his Wigan Athletic team-mates a brutal message: ‘changed or be changed’.

Despite a number of statement signings, including the arrival of the ex-Pompey forward, Wrexham’s Paul Mullin and former Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright, the Latics have had a surprisingly slow start to the League One campaign.

The Brick Community Stadium outfit sit 17th in, having picked up just 13 points from their first 11 matches.

With only three wins on the board, early-season hopes of promotion have been quickly erased by Lowe, who has told supporters to think twice about a potential play-off finish.

For Saydee, it’s been a bright start to life in Lancashire, with the 23-year-old netting three goals and registering three assists in 12 outings so far.

Despite this, the head coach has warned all of his players that they are under threat of being replaced if their performances don’t improve.

He told the Latics website: ‘I can’t do it for the players, and neither can the coaching staff. They need to take some responsibility, and the standards need to be upped. You can’t become a team that is happy to lose or happy to concede when we are trying to please our fans.

‘It’s not good enough, and we’ve got to make changes. The message to the players is change quickly or be changed. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got a week to build up for the next one, and we’ve got to keep going.

‘If anyone thinks we are going to get to the play-offs and get promoted then think twice, because it isn’t going to happen. What we do have is a plan, and we are going to build together.

‘We want to try and get into the top half of the table, but we need to win more games than we lose. It is a project, and I have to make sure I get things right and turn it around properly.

‘We will do whatever it needs to win games of football, but I was brought to the club to excite and play a brand of football and a style. I don’t mind playing 16, 17 or 18-year-olds as long as they do what I ask them to do.

‘There are a couple who are not living up to the standards we set. We are a club in transition, and we are trying to bring the good times back and bring more fans through the door. It’s not going to happen overnight, because success doesn’t, but everyone has to buy into what success looks like.’

Christian Saydee’s start to life at Wigan

Christian Saydee. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown.

Saydee was one of the first permanent departures at Fratton Park during the summer, ending his brilliant two-year stint on the south coast, which saw him net on seven occasions.

The League One title winner made the move to the Brick Community Stadium in June, penning a three-year deal with Wigan.

Following his move, the powerful frontman has scored three goals and registered three assists in his first 12 outings this term, and has already established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Saydee was, though, in the headlines for the wrong reasons against Lincoln City in September, first giving away a penalty after a foul on former Pompey team-mate Ryley Towler before being sent off later in the 2-2 draw at Sincil Bank.

Following his return from suspension, the ex-Bournemouth ace has started three of the Latics’ previous four League One matches.

