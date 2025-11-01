Conor Chaplin made his name as a lethal No 10 through Ipswich Town’s rise to the Premier League, but is being deployed on the right wing at PO4. John Mousinho talks about how things stand amid fans clamouring for the favourite to be shifted infield.

John Mousinho insisted Conor Chaplin has no problem with being deployed away from his preferred No 10 role as he considers his Birmingham City involvement.

And the Pompey boss revealed there are open conversations coming on with the Fratton favourite over how his side can get the Premier League operator firing, as fans wait for his homecoming to spark.

Mousinho on Chaplin: ‘His preference is to play as a 10’

Chaplin has failed to hit the back of the net or produce an assist from seven appearances, since his high-profile deadline-day loan capture from Ipswich Town.

After outings against Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday in the central attacking role behind the striker, the 28-year-old has been deployed off the right flank with Pompey without other options in that area.

Chaplin being used there has been the subject of some consternation from sections of the Fratton Faithful, though Mousinho is adamant that’s not a stance echoed by the academy graduate.

Mousinho said: ‘We brought Chappers in as a 10 and that was where we were originally planning to play him. ‘We did play him there for a couple of games, but it’s one of those things where we’ve shuffled the deck a bit.

‘We played Chappers there against Southampton and he played as a 10 against Sheffield Wednesday. So he has played in there and he’s played in there a couple of games where we didn’t score, but that’s not why we shifted him across.

‘There’s an argument to be had on both sides of it.

‘His preference is to play as a 10, but Chappers hasn’t knocked on the door and said I want or need to play as a 10.

‘We’ve had plenty of conversations around his football at the moment and us trying to get the best out of him. It’s never a case of him, or any of the players actually, being too precious to play anywhere or in any position. Chappers is one who will try to get on and help the side.’

Pompey boss: ‘Sometimes there’s very little I need to say’

Despite having a dialogue with Chaplin over how to get more of his proven ability at Championship level, Mousinho feels there’s been no need to broach Pompey form the attacker himself termed ‘bang average’ earlier this month.

The head coach sees a player realistic about what’s unfolded for him at PO4 over the past couple of months, but one with a conviction about what he offers the club he emerged at.

Mousinho added: ‘Conor’s always thinking about the game and really enjoys that. He’s probably one of his own biggest critics and wants to keep pushing on in terms of performance.

‘Sometimes there’s very little I need to say to certain players - and he’s one of them.

‘One of the best traits as a footballer is to be a little bit deluded in your own abilities. You have to back yourself, but then be realistic about your own individual performance.

‘You should always back yourself to perform at a high level, always back yourself over any dips in form and have supreme confidence even when times are slightly tough. But I think, a lot of the time, you get that from being realistic and working on the things that make you a good player.’