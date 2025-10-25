He is remembered as a Pompey Premier League icon. Now former England international David James has discussed aiding the club he retains a close affinity for with a Fratton return.

David James admitted he’d be open to a Fratton Park homecoming as he expressed his ongoing Pompey passion.

The Premier League great revealed he’d ‘happily have a conversation’ about a return to a club he retains a close affinity with.

James remains one of the finest players to wear the star and crescent on his chest, excelling across four years and 158 appearances at the highest level of the game in his time at PO4.

The England international is remembered fondly for his outstanding performances, helping Pompey to the FA Cup in 2008 and European football in the process.

James moved on in 2010 but has retained ties with Pompey and made return visits to watch the club he played the most for in his carer after Liverpool.

The keeper was touted for a Blues managerial role before his departure, as the Blues sought a successor for Avram Grant after coming out of the top flight. That prospect is a subject the 55-year-old has spoken about since his retirement, with his single managerial role to date with Indian outfit Kerala Blasters alongside fellow Fratton favourite Hermann Hreidarsson.

James has picked up a stack of football qualifications including the Uefa Pro Licence for coaching, as well as undertaking a Professional Footballer’s Association football governance course and studying for goalkeeping qualifications. With that and a lifetime of football experience, that leaves James with plenty he’d be willing to put back into his old club.

When asked if he’d be keen to return to Pompey in any role, James told AskGamblers: 'Why not? I mean, Portsmouth is a long way from where I live, but getting into football is very difficult.

‘When I left Portsmouth for Bristol City, there was talk of me being the coach - a head coach or manager role there. But I wouldn't have been ready, definitely not!

‘But I'm currently doing my goalkeeping coaching badges, not necessarily to be a goalkeeping coach, but just to get an understanding of what it is goalkeepers are being taught at the moment.

‘I'm sure there are many roles in football that if Portsmouth needed someone with my skillset and qualifications, then I definitely would have a conversation with them. I mean, I love the club. The club's dear to my heart, so I would happily have a conversation.’

James has been staying across Pompey’s progress in recent years, watching his old side in person on occasions.

The last time he did that was as John Mousinho’s side were soundly beaten 4-0 at Derby County last term, but James has been impressed with the job the current head coach is doing - and is hopeful progress towards the Championship’s upper echelons can be achieved.

England and Pompey great lauds Mousinho’s success

He added: ‘Portsmouth fans are some of the best fans in the country, and having had success, there's a side of Pompey support where they want you to win, they'll cheer you to win, but when you're losing, they will cheer you on as well, because they've been through the ringer in just about every context.

‘I think from a player's perspective, that's difficult to navigate, because if you're getting cheered when you're not winning, you then start questioning how much do I need to push myself if I'm going to always get the support.

‘And I think for a manager as well, you need some kind of barometer to say, well, if it's not good enough, and the fans aren't happy, then it pushes you forward.

‘But I think he (John Mousinho) is doing a good job. I just need to see those wins coming and we'll be talking about Portsmouth in the play-off positions and hopefully even promotion, which would be the best result ever.’