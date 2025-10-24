The latest development at Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday is set to see them hit with a points deduction.

Pompey’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration.

The Blues’ rivals are set to be slapped with a 12-point deduction, after making the court filing today. EFL members sanctioned the increase from 10 points to 12 points at its AGM in 2015.

The Owls owe £1m to HMRC in unpaid tax and were hit with a winding-up petition this week.

Staff were told of the development this morning, with the club’s assets frozen and an administrator set to be appointed.

Derby County were the last EFL club to enter administration in 2021 - and were hit with a 12-point deduction.

The Yorkshire crisis club currently sit at the foot of the Championship table on six points. Their single league win this season came at Fratton Park last month.

Pompey, of course, have suffered a similar plight entering administration three times in their history.