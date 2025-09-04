Portsmouth rivals eyeing shock move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur favourite as Blackburn Rovers plot deal for defender
It was a busy climax to the transfer window for Pompey, who added four new faces to the squad.
Franco Umeh, Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk and Conor Chaplin all sealed moves to Fratton Park on deadline day, joining Adrian Segecic, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, John Swift, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Knight who arrived earlier in the summer.
Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre both departed before the end of the market, sealing switches to Saarbrucken and Bradford City respectively.
Although the window has slammed shut, clubs can still bolster their ranks with the additions of free agents.
And that is what a number of Championship sides are looking to do, with clubs eyeing further additions.
Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.
Swans swoop for Alli
Swansea City are believed to be eyeing a swoop to land former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.
That’s according to talkSPORT football correspondent Ben Jacobs, who has claimed the Swans’ co-owner Luka Modric is in contact with a number of experienced free agents over a switch to South Wales.
It has been suggested a move could be on the cards over the next few weeks following the 29-year-old’s departure from Italian outfit Como.
Alli has struggled for game time and minutes over the past 12 months and registered just one outing for the Serie A side during his short stint with the club.
The ex-Everton man fell down the pecking order with boss Cesc Fabregas and mutually agreed to terminate his contract earlier this week.
The 37-cap England international could be given a pathway back into English football, with Jacobs suggesting a shock Championship switch could be a possibility.
He said on talkSPORT: ‘I think Swansea City is going to be really interesting because Luka Modric is now part of that ownership group. From what I’m told, he’s having conversations with slightly older players and free agents to try and lure them over there.
‘It wouldn’t at all surprise me from what I here that Swansea City and Dele Alli becomes a thing over the course of the next few weeks.
‘I think Dele Alli won’t get an opportunity in my opinion in a big five league after it didn’t work out at Como but maybe a Championship club on a short-term deal.’
Swansea have had a solid start to the season to date and sit level on points with Pompey after the opening four Championship matches.
Get the inside track on your club when you subscribe to Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan - our premium Thursday newsletter
Rovers keen on defender
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing defender Craig Dawson.
Alan Nixon has suggested Rovers are looking to strengthen their ranks at the heart of the backline, with the 35-year-old believed to be wanted at Ewood Park.
The centre-back is said to have been weighing up his options following his departure from Wolves at the end of last season.
Valerian Ismael’s men lost forgotten former Pompey loanee Dom Hyam on deadline day, who sealed a £2m move to Wrexham.
That has left Rovers with just two options at the centre of defence, with Dawson admired in Lancashire.
Blackburn have had a tough start to the campaign, losing three of their first four Championship matches and sit four points behind the Blues.