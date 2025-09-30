It was a busy summer at Fratton Park, with John Mousinho strengthening his side with 11 new faces arriving through the doors.

Although many would’ve seen the new arrivals don the famous star and crescent in the opening seven games of the season, there would’ve been many who were more excited to use the latest signings on EA Sports FC 26 following its release last week.

Players can build their squads and compete against others online, with the release of the ratings always a huge talking point inside dressing rooms and among fans.

But are there any Pompey players among the highest rated in the league?

We’ve taken a look at the Ultimate Team ratings from EAFC 26 to see which players lead the way in the Championship.

1 . EAFC 26 Championship ratings The highest-rated Championship players on EAFC 26. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City EAFC 26 rating: 74. | Getty Images Photo Sales