The highest-rated Championship players on EAFC 26 - including Portsmouth, Southampton and Birmingham City men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey recruited 11 new faces during the summer transfer window.

It was a busy summer at Fratton Park, with John Mousinho strengthening his side with 11 new faces arriving through the doors.

Although many would’ve seen the new arrivals don the famous star and crescent in the opening seven games of the season, there would’ve been many who were more excited to use the latest signings on EA Sports FC 26 following its release last week.

Players can build their squads and compete against others online, with the release of the ratings always a huge talking point inside dressing rooms and among fans.

But are there any Pompey players among the highest rated in the league?

We’ve taken a look at the Ultimate Team ratings from EAFC 26 to see which players lead the way in the Championship.

Your next Pompey read: Latest Championship relegation favourites - including Portsmouth’s shock rank with Sheffield Wednesday, Wrexham and more

The highest-rated Championship players on EAFC 26.

1. EAFC 26 Championship ratings

The highest-rated Championship players on EAFC 26. | National World

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 74.

2. Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City

EAFC 26 rating: 74. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 74.

3. Finn Azaz - Southampton

EAFC 26 rating: 74. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 74.

4. Harrison Burrows - Sheffield United

EAFC 26 rating: 74. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice