The play-offs were first introduced by the EFL in 1987 and haven’t been altered since 1990. However, that could all soon change, here’s the latest.

The EFL are reportedly looking to revamp the end-of-season play-off system.

The Athletic have claimed the Football League have been presented with an idea by Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale with the hopes of shaking up the competition.

It’s a move which could see the number of teams competing expand to six, in a bid to reduce the number of ‘dead-rubber’ matches at the end of the season.

The proposal would mean teams who finish fifth and eighth face off in a one-legged contest as well as the two sides who ended the campaign sixth and seventh.

The winners of those fixtures would then proceed to two-legged ties against third and fourth respectively - the same format to the one currently in use.

Initially put forward by the Preston chief, the idea has been well-received by a large number of Championship outfits, who have remained anonymous.

The change for the second-tier would be priority ahead of League One and League Two due to the ongoing talks between the EFL and the National League involving promotion and relegation from the fourth and fifth tiers.

There will be a long process before a decision is made, however, with the Football League having to gain approval from the FA and Premier League.

While early talks have been positive, a vote between clubs is yet to have taken place, with no proposal so far put forward to English football’s governing body.

Such changes would also require approval from the FA board, with Football Association’s Rule B stating any competition changes have to be given the green light.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will also have a say over the potential changes and have rejected previous ideas which are similar to the one currently presented.

Should the EFL overcome this, the new format could be introduced as early as next season, with that belief fueling further talks. If discussions were advance with the National League, then League One and League Two also follow suit.

After being brought in by the Football League in 1987, the play-offs have been a huge success throughout the years.

Initially a two-legged final at Wembley would determine the winners but was quickly altered in 1990, which represents the most recent change to the competition.

Last term, Bristol City, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Coventry City finished in the top six, with five points separating the Sky Blues fifth and Middlesbrough 10th.

Pompey are currently well placed in the Championship if the new proposal would come into effect and presently occupy eighth in the early-season standings.