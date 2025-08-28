The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There are less than four days to go until the transfer window slams shut.

There is plenty of business still to be done by the Blues, who are still looking to strengthen before Monday’s deadline.

Elsewhere there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs look to wrap up their business.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Southampton splash the cash

Southampton are set to splash the cash in the final days of the transfer window.

Pompey’s fierce rivals are making their move ahead of the upcoming south coast derby by agreeing moves for West Brom’s Tom Fellows and Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz.

The Saints have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the Baggies sensation just days after featuring against the Blues in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

Express and Star have revealed Will Still’s men are poised to sign the winger for £10m as a replacement for Tyler Dibling, who made a £42m switch to Everton earlier in the week.

The article claims Ryan Mason’s side have given the green light for Fellows to depart and are already looking for new options out wide.

The young forward, who came through the ranks at the Hawthorns, has scored nine goals and registered 19 assists in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies.

Meanwhile, Azaz is another Championship talent expected to seal a move to St Mary’s before Monday’s deadline.

Reports have suggested the Republic of Ireland international was unhappy at Middlesbrough and was keen to make the move to Southampton.

The attacking midfielder was one of Still’s top targets and is poised to complete a deal, worth an initial £12m. That figure could rise as high as £15m based on performance-related add ons.

After making the £2m move from Aston Villa in January 2024, Azaz has scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists in 68 appearances for Boro.

Duo duel for striker

Coventry City and Leicester City are both plotting moves to sign forward William Boving.

Football League World have claimed the Championship duo are eyeing respective swoops for the Sturm Graz striker, who could be available for £3m.

The report suggests an unnamed Spanish club is also in the race to sign the 22-year-old, who has featured twice in the Champions League this season.

After making the switch to the Merkur Arena in 2022, Boving, who has 22 international caps for Denmark, has netted 21 goals and registered 20 assists in 116 appearances for the Austrian outfit.

Pompey’s Championship rivals are both interested and could put in a late bid before Monday’s deadline.

Millwall make move

Millwall have wasted no time in filling the void left by Japhet Tanganga, who completed a £9m move to Sheffield United on Thursday morning.

The Mirror’s Dan Marsh has reported the Lions are closing in on West Brom central defender Caleb Taylor.

It is believed a medical has already been booked for the 22-year-old, who is expected to wrap up a move to The Den.

The young centre-back, who came through the ranks at the Hawthorns, has featured 12 times for the Baggies and has also spent time on loan at Bolton and Wycombe, where he appeared against Pompey.