The latest amid Pompey’s interest in St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Johnstone expect their valuation of Pompey-linked forward Makenzie Kirk will be met before the end of the transfer window.

The Scottish Championship side are anticipating some last-gasp movement in the race to land the Northern Ireland under-21 international - and haven’t ruled out the hours leading up to Monday’s 7pm deadline for the issue to be finally resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are firm believers in the Edinburgh-born talent’s potential and see him as someone who would fit nicely, without undo pressure, into their existing pool of strikers which is headed up by Colby Bishop.

The others would be expecting the 21-year-old to slot immediately into their first-team plans, with Posh already seeing an offer in the region of £500,000 knocked back by the Saints.

Kirk is already into the final year of his McDiarmind Park contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makenzie Kirk’s current situation at St Johnstone

Kirk was an unused substitute in St Johnstone’s 3-0 win against Arbroath last Saturday amid the ongoing speculation about his future.

Before that game, manager Simo Valakari admitted he didn’t know exactly what the future held for the in-demand striker, who was this week called up to the Northern Ireland under-21 squad for their game against Georgia next month.

That still appears to be the case with just five days of the transfer window remaining.

However, Valakari admitted there were ‘games’ afoot amid the current stalemate and that something ‘crazy’ could still happen between now and 7pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest from St Johnstone on Makenzie Kirk

St Johnstone completed their 13th signing of the window by landing full-back Liam Smith from League of Ireland side Bohemians this week.

That could see their number of new arrival this summer end - a figure that includes on-loan Blues keeper Toby Steward.

However, Valakari said further new additions could follow - if an expected late move for Kirk materialised.

Speaking to The Courier, the St Johnstone boss said: ‘It’s more likely that if we sign anyone else, it will be to replace someone who goes out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are a lot of these transfer window ‘games’ going on now. Some clubs are getting desperate.

‘Other clubs are not that desperate but know that some clubs need to get rid of players and they can wait until the last minute to make a good deal.

‘Some crazy things can still happen. Knowing the transfer window, it will be Monday.’

What to expect from Pompey before transfer deadline day

Kirk is one of three players Pompey have been linked with in the build up to Monday’s transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues, who have made seven signings to date, remain keen to strengthen their forward options and have also been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh and Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra.

But while The News understands that their interest in Kirk and Umeh remains strong, the Blues have no interest in bringing Dobra to Fratton Park this summer.

Mousinho also confirmed this week that the Blues still had money to spend despite fees being paid for Adrian Segecic (training compensation fee), Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Josh Knight.

For your next Pompey read: Done deal: Portsmouth favourite Matt Ritchie joins Reading - just one year after free transfer move from Newcastle United