LATEST: Portsmouth update over future of Josh Murphy amid Leicester City winger chase

Pompey are standing firm on their position over Josh Murphy’s Fratton future.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands the Blues remain unmoved over the stance the winger is ‘not for sale’ on transfer deadline day.

And the club’s firm position over the future of their star man is resonating with Leicester City, who are currently taking the view they are unlikely to be successful in their pursuit of the winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foxes’ interest in the 30-year-old is the dominant Fratton talking point on the final day of summer trading.

The News reported a bid was placed on Saturday, with that figure well short of one which would make Pompey consider changing their position over the man who delivered 21 Championship goal contributions last term.

In any event the club’s board have remained consistent in their standpoint, with John Mousinho confirming the message to him from the club’s hierarchy is ‘Josh isn’t for sale’.

That isn’t currently budging as the hours count down to tonight’s 7pm deadline, on what is set to be busy final day of activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester now have to take a view over whether they are wasting their time continuing to pursue the player, as they look to bolster their squad in their efforts for an immediate Premier League return.

Josh Murphy ‘not for sale’

‘Josh isn’t for sale’. That was the forceful message from Mousinho after the 1-0 triumph against Preston North End amid speculation over the ex-Norwich City ace’s future.

The head coach remained clear his main man would not be departing Fratton Park before this evening’s deadline despite reported interest from the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Murphy | The News

The Blues boss said after Saturday’s triumph: ‘I’ve deliberately kept away from, it but you can see from Josh’s display how committed he is to this football club.

‘The message is really simple from everyone I’ve spoke to at the football club: Josh isn’t for sale.

‘If there is I haven’t (heard of any interest), I don’t want to bury my head in the sand but from Thursday night onwards I’m concentrating and prepping for the game.

‘I will now get an update and find out if anything’s going on, if anything has gone on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'But I spoke to the executives before the game and the message from them was “focus on the game - Josh isn’t for sale”.

‘It’s great and has always been the case. I guess it’s an interesting spot for the club to be in, hopefully as we progress we will get interest in players.

‘We’ve always been in a position to fend off any bids when there has been interest.

‘At some point we will have to sell a player, I’m not that naive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But Josh is such an important part of what we’re trying to achieve here, he was last season and has been again today and has been this year.

‘It’s very important to us as a football club that we keep hold of him.’

Your next Pompey read: ‘Pretty much done’: Portsmouth set to announce eighth summer signing