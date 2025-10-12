Frank Lampard makes key decision over Coventry City future ahead of Portsmouth contest
The second international break is well underway and the wait for Championship action goes on.
The Blues currently sit 14th in the table after the opening nine matches of the season has seen them pick up 12 points.
Ahead of the two-week stoppage John Mousinho’s men toppled promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Fratton Park, while third-placed Leicester City lay in wait next week.
Elsewhere in the division, there are plenty of stories grabbing the headlines involving a number of Pompey’s Championship rivals.
Here’s all the latest from across the second tier.
Lampard looks settled
Frank Lampard is expected to remain at Coventry City amid interest from Rangers.
That’s according to Alan Nixon, who has revealed the Sky Blues boss remains settled with the Championship’s league leaders.
The Scottish Premiership outfit are in search for a new head coach after sacking ex-Southampton man Russell Martin last week.
After Steven Gerrard turned down a return to Ibrox, the Gers’ hierarchy had sounded out further candidates, which included Lampard and former Sheffield Wednesday man Danny Rohl.
However, the 47-year-old is going nowhere amid interest from north of the border and has since passed on the opportunity to speak to Rangers.
That will no doubt be music in the ears of Coventry supporters, with the club currently the early pace setters in the Championship on 19 points.
The Sky Blues are the only side in the division who remain undefeated and have netted 12 goals in their previous three games, without conceding.
Speculation over Lampard’s future comes a week before his side travel to Fratton Park to face Pompey in less than 10 days’ time.
Wrexham want Kabore
Wrexham are reportedly keen to land Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore on a permanent deal.
Transfer guru Graeme Bailey revealed the Championship new-boys are interested in securing the 24-year-old’s services full-time after an impressive start to life at the Racecourse Ground.
Following his switch on a season-long deal from the Etihad Stadium, the midfielder has already amassed three assists in his first four outings in the Championship.
That has seemingly been enough to impress Phil Parkinson, who would ‘love’ to keep Kabore in north Wales on a permanent basis.
Wrexham currently sit two points and four places below Pompey after the opening nine games and make the trip to Fratton Park in November.
New McCann deal
Preston North End are said to offer Ali McCann a new deal to remain in Lancashire, according to Alan Nixon.
The report claims the Lilywhites are close to handing the midfielder fresh terms to extend his four-year stay at Deepdale.
Following his £1m move from St Johnstone in 2021, the 25-year-old has amassed 143 outings in all competitions and started against Pompey in North End’s only league defeat of the season so far.