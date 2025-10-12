All you need to know as Pompey make the trip to the King Power Stadium after the international break to face Leicester City.

Why is Leicester v Pompey 7.45pm?

John Mousinho’s men make the long trip to the King Power Stadium next Saturday, with the kick-off time having been altered at the start of August.

Local authorities advised the Foxes to move the match away from the regular 3pm slot due to Leicester Tigers rugby union side also playing at home, which gets underway at 3.05pm.

This means Pompey’s Championship contest has been moved to later in the day and will instead get underway at the alternate time of 7.45pm.

Can I get tickets?

There are no tickets available to Pompey fans, with tickets quickly selling out in the away end.

There will be 3,300 members of the Fratton faithful making the trip up to the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening, who will be packed out in the north east corner of the stadium.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

With the game initially expected to take place at 3pm, there was no television coverage expected due to the blackout, which falls on any game between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

However, with the match moved to a later kick-off, the Championship contest will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Supporters who can’t make the trip to the King Power Stadium will be able to tune in from 7.40pm on Sky Sports+. There will be no studio guests or analysis, just live commentary when the match gets underway.

To find Sky Sports+, fans can click the red button on Sky Sports football, which will give them a choice of viewing over live fixtures, which will including Leicester v Pompey.

Alternatively, a NOW TV membership can be purchased, with day passes to stream the match - as well as Sky Sports’ 12 other channels - available for £14.99.

The News will also be providing extensive online coverage, with team news, live blog, match report, player ratings as well as player and manager reaction stories.

Team news

Josh Murphy was linked with Leicester in the summer.

Mousinho will be eager to see whether Josh Murphy will be fit to make the trip to the King Power Stadium.

The 30-year-old has missed the Blues’ previous four matches due to a niggling ankle injury, which required an injection.

Pompey pushed for the winger, who was linked with a move to Leicester late in the summer window, to be available for Middlesbrough last time out, but erred on the side of caution to allow further recovery time during the international break.

Hayden Matthews, Mackenzie Kirk, Minhyeok Yang and Terry Devlin are all on international duty but will return in time to make the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Harry Souttar remains sidelined for Marti Cifuentes’ men after sustaining a serious ACL injury in December 2024, while on loan at Sheffield United.

The defender will also be joined by Stephy Mavididi, who looks set to miss the contest with a hamstring injury picked up against Wrexham last month.

Referee

The EFL are yet to announce the referee appointments for the latest set of fixtures across the Championship, League One and League Two.