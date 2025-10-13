She has millions of TikTok and Instagram followers and proved a big hit on I’m a Celeb. Now influencer GK Barry is backing Pompey and was at Fratton Park yesterday. Here’s why.

Pompey’s social media standing is set for a shot in the arm after landing a new high-profile follower who was at Fratton Park yesterday.

TikTok sensation, GK Barry, has joined the Fratton Faithful and was an eye-catching presence at PO4 as Pompey Women took on Southampton.

TikTok queen GK Barry and her Fratton Park visit

Barry was in town as she took in her second game backing Jay Sadler’s side in their WSL 2 campaign, after watching them on the road at Ipswich Town last month.

The 26-year-old donned her replica Pompey shirt to show her backing for the club, with Barry the partner of attacking midfielder Ella Rutherford.

Rutherford arrived from Ipswich Town in the summer to boost Sadler’s options for their second campaign at the level, after their dramatic Great Escape last term as they secured survival against the odds.

And with Rutherford last year confirming her relationship with the star of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, it means there’s more eyes on Sadler’s team this term.

The former Charlton talent has proved her quality in her own right, contributing seven goals to Ipswich’s promotion to WSL last term and getting four Pompey appearances under her belt so far.

Barry couldn’t inspire Pompey to south-coast derby victory over Southampton yesterday, as she joined the crowd of 2,315 at Fratton Park as they let a two-goal lead slip in the 5-2 reverse.

GK Barry with Pompey fans last month (pic @PompeyWomenSC) | UGC

Rutherford was a second-half substitute in the defeat, but the pair and the rest of the Pompey squad still made time for fans after the game as they digested their disappointment.

Express FM’s Jake Smith was at the game and took the opportunity to grab a selfie with Barry and Rutherford, along with his daughter Gracie.

Smith said: ‘I was waiting after the game with my daughter when GK and Ella came through, so we grabbed a selfie. GK was brilliant, really sweet , she made plenty of time for us and was happy to talk.

‘I’d never heard of here before last year, but I’m a big I’m A Celeb fan and her relationship with Reverend Richard Coles was brilliant.

‘Myself and my fiancee, Emily, wondered if we’d bump into her when she was at Ipswich.

‘Then when we announced Ella’s signing in the summer it took a while to make the connection, because she mentioned her name on the show. So it was great to meet them, even after the defeat.

‘The G in GK stands stands for Grace, so she was pleased about Gracie’s name. A lot of the players were disappointed so when Gracie started cuddling them all it gave them a lift. It was a really nice encounter.’

With 4.1m followers on TikTok and 1.3m followers on Instagram, Barry has enjoyed huge success as an influencer, internet and TV personality.

And her Pompey ties have become more apparent, with Barry featuring on Rutherford’s own TikTok posts after her unveiling this summer.

Meanwhile, Blues fans were delighted to add their own posts yesterday as Barry happily mingled with supporters from her seat in the North Stand.