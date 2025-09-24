Former Pompey midfielderJoe Morrell remains without a club following his injury against Oxford United in January 2024.

Joe Morrell is currently considering a move abroad so he can resurrect his career after an injury nightmare.

That’s according to SportsBoom, who claim the 28-year-old former Pompey midfielder is open to the possibility after almost 600 days without playing a competitive match.

A League One title winner with the Blues, the Wales international has not played since suffering a knee injury in Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in January 2024.

He’s also been without a club since the end of that season, with the Fratton Park outfit declining an option they had on his contract.

That brought a premature end to his three-year playing career at PO4, although the former Luton player did remain with the Blues as he underwent rehab.

Morrell’s since had trials at both League One Reading and Plymouth Argyle without success as he attempted to earn a contract.

Now it’s understood he’s willing to look abroad for a new club and a fresh challenge in order to get his career back on track.

l see I have not played for a long time and, understandably, there will be question marks. The truth is I’m fit and ready to go.”

Joe Morrell: Best years are ahead of me

Morrell featured more than 100 times for Pompey following his move from the Hatters in the summer of 2021.

Speaking earlier this summer, he said: ‘People are probably quite confused and think I have disappeared. Everyone forgets about you.

‘The best moments of my career have been in a Wales shirt and I’d love to have more of them.

‘I know I have to sort a club first and everything else will take care of itself. I believe the best years are ahead of me.

‘There were certainly days where I didn’t think I’d be able to get in a position to play again.

‘People will see I have not played for a long time and, understandably, there will be question marks. The truth is I’m fit and ready to go.’

