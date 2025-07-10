Portsmouth injury scare over defender after nightmare period for Fulham signing

Pompey defender Ibane Bowat was forced out of training in Slovakia in a worrying moment, after the Fulham signing’s injury worries. John Mousinho has this afternoon provided an update.

Pompey were today handed a fitness scare over Ibane Bowat in Slovakia.

The Blues defender was forced out of training at the club’s pre-season camp near Bratislava, with an issue with the same knee which kept him sidelined for nearly 11 months.

The incident took place at an open day put on for supporters, with around 60 fans witnessing Bowat pull up in a small-sided match at the X-Bionic Sphere sports complex.

The Fulham signing was immediately taken out of the game for treatment, but boss John Mousinho has this afternoon provided a positive update on Bowat’s situation.

Bowat had an injection on the knee ahead of the training session after feeling some pain in the right knee, where he ruptured his patella tendon last September.

That had nothing to do with the original injury, with Mousinho telling The News this afternoon Bowat’s withdrawal was ‘precautionary’.

Mousinho said: ‘Ibane had to come off today in training.

‘It’s a little bit frustrating because he’s had a good week and had his first full session out here, but fortunately it’s just precautionary.

‘He’d already been feeling some discomfort so had an injection in the knee, but it’s a different part of the right knee.

‘It has nothing to do at all with the patella tendon, which is what Ibs injured last year.

‘It has nothing to do whatsoever with the previous injury, so that’s reassuring for us.’

Pompey’s Slovakia training camp had provided a landmark moment for Bowat this week before today’s incident, with the 22-year-old negotiating his first full session since the training ground injury.

The former Chelsea youngster has been taking part in some modified training sessions, as he builds his return with his eyes on being back in contention for the start of the Championship season.

He then went through the gears on Tuesday, coming through an intense couple of hours with flying colours to the delight of the player and all connected with Pompey.

Bratislava camp handed Bowat landmark moment

It remains to be seen how much caution the Blues’ medical team will exercise, with the hope Bowat could pick up some minutes as Mousinho’s men begin their pre-season campaign.

Speaking to The News yesterday, Mousinho said: ‘It’s brand new for everyone to see Ibs out on the training pitch and he got through a full session.

‘He’s had a couple of modified sessions but that was his first full session.

‘It’s good and it’s decent progress because it was a heavy session and there was a lot of distance covered.

‘It’s going to be very interesting to see how Ibs gets on, but he’s done very well.

‘It’s hard to get back from injury, but we’re glad to have him.

‘I think so (it’s a psychological boost)

‘It’s been a really tough period for him, he’s been out for the best part of 11 months.

‘He’s a player who came in, had three training sessions and then tore his patella tendon.

‘He came in with a lot of promise and we’re now looking forward to seeing more of him.'