Matt Ritchie’s Portsmouth career set to come to end in bombshell news over former Newcastle United man

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
A huge development today over Matt Ritchie’s Pompey future, as departure appears inevitable for Gosport lad.

Matt Ritchie’s Pompey career is set to come to a close.

The Blues favourite is moving towards the Fratton Park exit, with his exit looking increasingly inevitable in a bombshell development.

Bombshell exit development over big Pompey favourite

Ritchie is not part of John Mousinho’s squad in Slovakia, with the 35-year-old remaining back in England as he finds a new club.

The News understands the central factor behind the Gosport lad’s departure relates to Pompey not being able to guarantee him regular starts next season.

Ritchie was looking for assurances that would be the case in his second campaign at his hometown club, after returning to PO4 from Newcastle United.

Championship interest with Pompey unable to guarantee Ritchie regular starts

The winger turns 36 in September and, though still in outstanding physical condition, it appears a stretch from Pompey’s position to give him the kind of minutes he was looking for.

That means a parting of ways now appears inevitable with there believed to be interest from second-tier clubs for the player.

Ritchie made 41 appearances under Mousinho last term, with 29 of those outings coming as starts.

