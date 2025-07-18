It’s been a long road of injury recovery for Fulham signing Ibane Bowat - he outlines the physical and mental battles he faced over the past 11 months.

Ibane Bowat is adamant he will emerge from his Pompey injury hell a stronger character as he nears his return.

And the Blues defender has laid bare the physical and mental trials he’s faced through his 11-month fitness battle at Fratton Park.

The 22-year-old was struck down by the issue taking an unopposed shot at the club’s Hilsea training base, suffering a 90 per cent tear to the tendon.

That led to surgery and a long period of rehabilitation for the defender, which has seen plenty of ups and downs along the way.

The Londoner hit a significant landmark at Pompey’s Slovakia pre-season training camp last week, as he came through his first full session with the first-team squad.

Bowat did suffer some discomfort in the knee at the end of the week, though that did not relate specifically to the tendon.

The Pompey medical team have sought some expert advice over pain management for the centre-back, though the good news is John Mousinho has said he could be involved at Crawley this weekend.

Bowat has now detailed his journey and some ‘depressing’ moments he faced along the way, but now feels he’s ready to look forward with belief about igniting his Pompey career.

He said: ‘The first full session back was huge.

‘I remember toward the end of last season joining in towards the end and the whole of the off season I’ve been doing one-to-ones and physio work.

‘It’s not been an easy road, very up down with good weeks and bad weeks.

‘To be physically and mentally overcome these challenges has been tough, but it will make it all the more sweeter to be there when I’m ready to play.

‘On the mental side it can get quite draining and depressing really, when you’re set these milestones and targets you want to hit.

Bowat: ‘I can look forward now’

‘It’s never a smooth journey and the earlier you come to that realisation the easier it is for you.

‘Also physically, there’s the pain and dealing with the hard gym programmes you have to get back to full fitness. It’s not easy

‘But, to be honest, the staff, the players and the family have all been great towards me - I can’t thank them enough for that.

‘It has felt like two steps forward one step back at times, but that’s just part of the journey.

‘The problem with a patella tendon tear is it’s never an easy one, it can be quite tricky.

‘Sometimes you have good and bad weeks dealing with tendon issues, it’s not black and white but the staff have managed me and I feel I can look forward now.’