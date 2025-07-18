Pompey have Adrian Segecic and John Swift in the building with a move for Mark Kosznovszky advancing. Here’s where the transfer chase turns next, according to the Blues boss.

John Mousinho has revealed a new right winger is Pompey’s next transfer priority.

The Blues boss is targeting some major quality out wide in addition to midfield strengthening, as their player push continues.

Pompey boss: right wing an area ‘we’d like to strengthen’

Mousinho saw his second new face of the summer captured this week, as John Swift arrived on Tuesday afternoon after leaving West Brom as a free agent.

That follows Adrian Segecic’s capture ahead of a host of sides last month, as the A-League’s top scored joined from Sydney FC.

There’s still plenty of work lying ahead for sporting director, Rich Hughes, and the recruitment team, however, with there now just over three weeks to go until the new Championship campaign gets underway.

There’s still six-and-a-half weeks until the summer window closes at 7pm on September 1, however, with plenty of player trading likely to take place in that time.

Mousinho now sees an attacking recruit down the right flank as a key area to look at boosting, as Pompey push on with their business.

A player who could replicate Josh Murphy’s influence down the left is where the head coach is setting the bar, a big challenge Pompey will need to rise to.

That’s with Matt Ritchie set to leave with the club and player reaching an agreement over his exit, with Pompey not able to guarantee the Gosport lad the minutes on the pitch he’s seeking.

Harvey Blair’s currently sidelined with a hamstring issue, leaving Paddy Lane as the other option in that department.

Mousinho also acknowledged the Blues look light in the middle of the park, though they are pushing on with a deal for MTK Budapest’s Márk Kosznovszky.

The need for additions there has been underlined by Zak Swanson being deployed centrally in the first two warm-up games.

When asked where Pompey are looking for players, Mousinho said: ‘I think there’s a couple of obvious gaps at the top end of the pitch on the right. That would definitely be an area we’d like to strengthen in.

‘We’ve also been speaking about the likes of Zak and Terry filling in the middle of the park, so the middle of park - they’re the obvious places.’

Mousinho’s reveal over new Pompey striker

Mousinho has also tackled the prospect of looking to bring in a new striker before the close of the transfer window.

He believes a new number nine isn’t a priority but is a ‘potential’ area to strengthen, with Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham the out-and-out strikers in the senior group at present.

Mousinho added: ‘It (a striker) is not a priority for us at the moment, we’ve obviously got Colby and Tom.

‘We have operated with three centre-forwards in the past and more when Colby had his heart surgery. It’s a potential area to strengthen but not a priority.

‘We’re really pleased with where Colby’s at, despite him now being able to train at the moment. That’s nothing to worry about.

‘We’re really pleased with where Tom’s at as well, because he’s looking sharp and picked up where he left off last season with that positive performance against Coventry and goal against West Brom.’