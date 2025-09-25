Pompey are back on the road this weekend as they make the journey to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.
However, the Blues will be without a number of key faces through injury, while Conor Chaplin will be ineligible to face his parent club as per his loan agreement.
Conor Shaughnessy became the latest face in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring tear in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
With the problems piling up for Pompey, we’ve taken a look at the latest injury news over the current members of the Blues’ squad sidelined at present.
