The injury latest and expected returns of Portsmouth’s 8 absent players as problems pile up

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST

Pompey make the trip to Ipswich Town as they look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

Pompey are back on the road this weekend as they make the journey to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

However, the Blues will be without a number of key faces through injury, while Conor Chaplin will be ineligible to face his parent club as per his loan agreement.

Conor Shaughnessy became the latest face in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring tear in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

With the problems piling up for Pompey, we’ve taken a look at the latest injury news over the current members of the Blues’ squad sidelined at present.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss' blunt message to former Liverpool youngster with injury comeback on horizon

The injury latest over Pompey's 8 absentees.

1. Injury latest

The injury latest over Pompey's 8 absentees. | The News.

Photo Sales
Shaughnessy became the latest member of the squad to be sidelined through injury. The 29-year-old picked up a hamstring issue in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Although the Blues remain in the dark over a potential return date - the head coach knows it’s not a short-term fix.

2. Conor Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy became the latest member of the squad to be sidelined through injury. The 29-year-old picked up a hamstring issue in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Although the Blues remain in the dark over a potential return date - the head coach knows it’s not a short-term fix. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
To the shock of everyone at Fratton Park on Saturday, the winger’s name wasn’t included on the team sheet to face the Owls, with Mousinho later confirming the 30-year-old had picked up an ankle knock. The head coach admitted the Blues will make a call on Murphy’s fitness after training on Friday ahead of the trip to Ipswich.

3. Josh Murphy

To the shock of everyone at Fratton Park on Saturday, the winger’s name wasn’t included on the team sheet to face the Owls, with Mousinho later confirming the 30-year-old had picked up an ankle knock. The head coach admitted the Blues will make a call on Murphy’s fitness after training on Friday ahead of the trip to Ipswich. | National World

Photo Sales
Schmid continues to be sidelined with a fractured hand, which is expected to see Mousinho’s number one out of action between 8-12 weeks. There is positive news over the Austrian stopper, who doesn’t require surgery on the injury he sustained against Southampton.

4. Nicolas Schmid

Schmid continues to be sidelined with a fractured hand, which is expected to see Mousinho’s number one out of action between 8-12 weeks. There is positive news over the Austrian stopper, who doesn’t require surgery on the injury he sustained against Southampton. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice