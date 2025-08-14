The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey are back in action this weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

The Blues return to Fratton Park in the league for the first time this season as they face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

There is still plenty of business to be done in the transfer window before the September 1 deadline, with John Mousinho holding talks with Eric Eisner earlier in the week.

The head coach expects Tornante to sanction further signings this summer in a bid to bolster the squad.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue to strengthen.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ second tier rivals.

Hayden hopes

Former Pompey loanee Isaac Hayden has strong Championship interest following his Newcastle United departure.

Football League World have claimed a number of clubs are keen to land the 30-year-old this summer, with QPR and Derby County both admirers.

But Hayden isn’t short of potential suitors with the report suggesting a host of Pompey’s rivals are hoping to land the Jamaica international.

The former Arsenal talent spent the second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park, where he featured 17 times for Mousinho’s men in their Championship survival push.

Wrexham want Broadhead

Wrexham have reportedly agreed a club record deal to sign Nathan Broadhead, according to reports.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph has revealed the Red Dragons are closing in on the 27-year-old having had an eye-watering £10m bid accepted by Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have given the green light for the forward to make the switch to north Wales this summer after securing the signing of Chuba Akpom last week.

Nathan Broadhead. | Getty Images

Broadhead’s switch to the Racecourse Ground would once again smash Wrexham’s record transfer fee for the second time this summer, following Lewis O’Brien’s £5m move from Nottingham Forest last month.

Phil Parkinson has already splashed the cash this summer, with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Conor Coady, Ryan Hardie, George Thomason and Liberato Cacace all arriving for big-money figures.

The Red Dragons, who are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, appear to be showing no signs of slowing their transfer business, with the Welshman’s arrival the latest statement of intent.

Broadhead, who made a £1.5m move from Everton in January 2023, has netted 23 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions under Kieran McKenna - playing a vital role in the Tractor Boys’ rise from League One to the Premier League.

Wrexham will make the trip to Fratton Park, with the forward in the ranks, in November ahead of their first meeting with Pompey since 1986.

Duo dual for for midfielder

Leicester City and Norwich are both chasing Ukrainian midfielder Yegor Tverdokhlib.

Football Insider have revealed the Championship duo are hoping to land the 24-year-old, who currently operates for Kryvbas in Ukraine’s top flight.

German outfit Augsburg and Turkish side Eyupspor are also weighing up a move for the talent, who netted 14 goals and provided three assists last term.

