Portsmouth boss John Mousinho expects further transfer business after meeting owners Tornante
Discussions over Pompey’s remaining transfer window business were firmly on the agenda during Eric Eisner’s latest Fratton Park trip.
And John Mousinho expects owners Tornante to sanction more signings before the September 1 deadline.
The son of Blues chairman Michael flew in from America on Wednesday last week for a three-day stay which included attending the Championship opener against Oxford United.
It represented Tornante’s first visit since April, when Michael and Jane Eisner watched the 5-3 victory at Norwich and then the Bank Holiday Monday win over Watford which secured their Championship status.
Eric, who was the sole member of the Eisner family to make the trip, flew back immediately after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at the Kassam Stadium.
But not before meeting John Mousinho to plot Pompey’s stance in the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.
Portsmouth boss: We always have a good chat
Mousinho told The News: ‘We talked about absolutely anything and everything from football to non-football and everything in between, as we always do whenever any of the owners are over, any of the owners’ family or anyone from the board.
‘We always have a good chat, a good sit down, and take a snapshot of where we are as a football club and make sure we are all aligned.
‘We talk to the owners all the time about transfers and have regular calls and always keep each other updated on where both parties are at.
‘There are official lines of communication, we speak via email, via text, via phone, Andy (Cullen), Tony (Brown) and Rich (Hughes) are always in communication with the owners as well, so there’s a very, very fluid system we have and it works really well.
‘And I expect more business before the end of the window.’
Six players required this summer so far
The Blues have already signed six players this summer, with Yang Minhyeok their latest arrival, after joining on a season-long loan from Spurs last week.
He joins Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini in the new faces at Fratton Park for the 2025-26 campaign.
Yet Mousinho has identified adding another centre-forward and one more winger to his squad before business is concluded.
Instant impact for Australian attacker
Segecic has already made his mark, netting the winner on his debut in last weekend’s curtain raiser against Oxford, with Eisner among a Tornante delegation in attendance.
The Blues’ first recruit of this summer’s transfer window was snapped up from Sydney FC for an undisclosed fee, having been out of contract, and has swiftly established himself as a popular player among the supporters.
Pompey have also paid fees for Kosznovszky and Le Roux, who both made their debuts against Reading in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, while Swift was a free transfer recruit from West Brom.