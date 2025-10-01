Jed Wallace came through the ranks at Fratton Park and is a former team-mate of Conor Chaplin.

Jed Wallace believes Pompey’s signing of Conor Chaplin will be a ‘massive’ boost for the club both on and off the pitch.

And the huge former Fratton favourite has given his verdict on the Blues’ start to the Championship season.

It represented a sensational homecoming for Chaplin, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park before going on to appear 75 times prior to his 2019 departure.

The forward is someone Wallace knows all too well, with the pair featuring alongside each other on a number of occasions during the 2014-15 campaign.

The now West Brom ace has been keeping a close eye on his former Blues team-mate’s career, which has also seen him play in the Premier League as recently as last season.

Jed Wallace: Conor Chaplin signing ‘massive’ for Pompey

And, the huge former Fratton favourite believes Chaplin’s return to his boyhood is a significant statement of intent by Mousinho’s men, which will be pivotal in their Championship battle.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 Podcast, where Wallace appeared as a guest alongside presenter Ali Maxwell, he said: ‘For Portsmouth, I think they’ve had a really good start - although the points tally might not show it.

‘They’ve played us (West Brom) away from home, Southampton and then Ipswich away. They’ve had tough games away from home but I think they’ve had a really, really good start.

‘I thought they were much improved against us. Murphy was outstanding in the game, Bishop as well and Segecic I really like.

‘The signing of Conor Chaplin on and off the pitch is a massive signing for that club. He’s the one that can ease the pressure on Murphy and Bishop because now they’ve got three players who can do something, create goals and score goals.

‘I think Portsmouth will be fine (this season).’

John Mousinho on Conor Chaplin

The Blues have picked up eight points from their opening seven games of the campaign so far, with Chaplin featuring twice since his deadline-day switch.

Conor Chaplin was Pompey’s 11th and final signing during the summer window.

After the popular forward missed Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich Town due to his loan agreement, he is expected to return to the side for this evening’s contest against Watford.

The head coach recently told The News: ‘Conor’s had a massive impact in the changing room. A fantastic player, really good lad, and, by his own admission, he probably didn’t have the best of games against Sheffield Wednesday.

‘We all said that about every single player to be honest, there was no-one hiding behind anything there. There’s no-one that really came out of that game with a huge amount of credit.

‘I don’t think there’s a huge amount that I’m going to do with Conor or mess about with, he knows his own game, he knows how to get himself going. He’s best when he plays with a bit of freedom and he’s certainly at his best when he’s going forward, scoring goals.

‘For me it’s about giving him that licence and freedom to go and show what a good player he is. You can also consider him for positions across the entire front four.

‘Conor has been raring to go. He missed not playing on Saturday, but he’s back and available for the side against Watford. We’ve got to dust ourselves off and go again.’

