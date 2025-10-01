Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Watford: Star duo return as Mousinho faces big calls

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:00 BST

Pompey welcome Watford to Fratton Park this evening.

Pompey will be looking to pick up their first Championship victory in more than a month as they welcome Watford to Fratton Park this evening.

The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time this season and return to home soil following Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.

John Mousinho is facing a number of huge calls, with injuries becoming a real concern early in the season.

Here’s how we predict Pompey to line-up against the Hornets this evening.

How we think Pompey could line-up against Watford this evening.

The deadline-day signing made his debut at Ipswich on Saturday and looked strong in between the sticks. The 25-year-old could do nothing for the Tractor Boys’ two goals and is likely to return his place in goal after Ben Killip was axed at Portman Road.

Mousinho is facing a huge call at right-back with the games coming thick and fast. After five successive outings, Swanson could be rested with a tough Middlesbrough test coming up on Saturday. This could pave the way for a potential recall for Williams, whose last league start came against Norwich City last month.

A first full league debut for Knight on Saturday after coming into the side following Conor Shaughnessy’s injury. The 28-year-old started on the right-side at the heart of defence at Portman Road where he is likely to continue this evening.

A first full league debut for Knight on Saturday after coming into the side following Conor Shaughnessy's injury. The 28-year-old started on the right-side at the heart of defence at Portman Road where he is likely to continue this evening.

