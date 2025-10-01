Pompey will be looking to pick up their first Championship victory in more than a month as they welcome Watford to Fratton Park this evening.
The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time this season and return to home soil following Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.
Here’s how we predict Pompey to line-up against the Hornets this evening.
1. Pompey predicted XI and bench v Watford
How we think Pompey could line-up against Watford this evening. | ProSports Images
2. GK: Josef Bursik
The deadline-day signing made his debut at Ipswich on Saturday and looked strong in between the sticks. The 25-year-old could do nothing for the Tractor Boys’ two goals and is likely to return his place in goal after Ben Killip was axed at Portman Road. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
3. RB: Jordan Williams
Mousinho is facing a huge call at right-back with the games coming thick and fast. After five successive outings, Swanson could be rested with a tough Middlesbrough test coming up on Saturday. This could pave the way for a potential recall for Williams, whose last league start came against Norwich City last month. | Getty Images
4. CB: Josh Knight
A first full league debut for Knight on Saturday after coming into the side following Conor Shaughnessy’s injury. The 28-year-old started on the right-side at the heart of defence at Portman Road where he is likely to continue this evening. Photo: Graham Hunt