Joe Morrell made 105 appearances for Pompey during a three-year stay at Fratton Park.

Former Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell has suffered another blow in his search for a new club.

The 28-year-old has been on the hunt for a fresh start after returning to full fitness earlier this year following an extended period on the sidelines with a knee issue.

The search hasn’t stopped, though, for Morrell, who last week trained with newly-relegated League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

No Plymouth Argyle deal for Joe Morrell

Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverly confirmed he had run the rule over the Wales international as he looked to strengthen his options in the engine.

Despite being impressed with the former Fratton favourite, the head coach admitted a deal wasn’t offered and has since been let go by Argyle.

Cleverley told Plymouth Live: ‘Joe trained with us last week. It's someone who I massively respect, great career, and showed his qualities. We didn't end up progressing with anything there but wish him all the best.’

It’s the latest disappointment for Morrell, who is looking to get his career back on track after his injury nightmare.

The August 2021 arrival was initially expected to be sidelined for five months after a piece of cartilage broke off inside his knee during Pompey’s League One encounter at Oxford United in January 2024.

At that point, he had established himself as a key figure in the Blues’ table-topping outfit, registering 31 appearances, as well as captaining the title-winning side on a number of occasions.

But 18 months on, Morrell is still yet to register a competitive outing, having twice undergone surgery to repair the knee amid a long rehabilitation period.

Pompey had decided against taking up the 12-month option on the Welshman’s contract in the summer of 2024 and, subsequently, no agreement could be reached on a new deal.

Despite not being under contract, the Bristol City academy graduate remained at the Blues’ Hilsea training base where medical staff handled his recovery and guided him back to full fitness.

Joe Morrell on returning to full fitness after Pompey setback

Joe Morrell | Jason Brown.

But the 31-cap international, who registered 105 appearances for Pompey, has made it clear he is now full fit and is eager to find a new club.

He said: ‘There were certainly days where I didn’t think I’d be able to get in a position to play again, moments where I’ve had conversations with people around me: ‘We might have to go down another route. Is this going to be the end of me playing?’

‘People will see I have not played for a long time and, understandably, there will be question marks. The truth is I’m fit and ready to go. I feel like I can be a better player than I was before, as well as a better person. I don’t think I’ll feel like a footballer again until that whistle goes in the first game of the season in August and it’s certainly not something I’ll take for granted.

‘The best moments of my career have been in a Wales shirt and I’d love to have more of them. I know I have to sort a club first and everything else will take care of itself. I believe the best years are ahead of me.’

