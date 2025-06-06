Former Pompey, Bristol City and Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has endured a 16-month injury hell - but is now closing in on a return.

Joe Morrell has revealed he is back to full fitness as he targets a playing return.

And the former Pompey midfielder is adamant his best days remain ahead of him as he closes in on a long-awaited comeback.

The 28-year-old has endured a torrid 16-month injury nightmare, having undergone two knee operations and suffered from arthrofibrosis - a condition where scar tissue builds between joints.

During that time, Morrell was released by the Blues following their League One title-winning campaign in May 2024 and the expiration of his Blues contract. But he remained an ever-present on the south coast as he continued his rehabilitation at Pompey’s Hilsea training base.

While a return to playing was on the cards earlier in the season, the 37-cap Wales international suffered a fresh setback in January, which once again ruled him out for a significant period.

After detailing the heartbreaking lows during his injury nightmare, the classy operator even questioned whether a return would be possible.

But with a comeback now firmly in his sights, Morrell is targeting first-team football next term and believes his best times are still ahead of him.

Former Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell on playing return

He told The Guardian: ‘There were certainly days where I didn’t think I’d be able to get in a position to play again, moments where I’ve had conversations with people around me: ‘We might have to go down another route. Is this going to be the end of me playing?’

‘People will see I have not played for a long time and, understandably, there will be question marks. The truth is I’m fit and ready to go. I feel like I can be a better player than I was before, as well as a better person. I don’t think I’ll feel like a footballer again until that whistle goes in the first game of the season in August and it’s certainly not something I’ll take for granted.

‘The best moments of my career have been in a Wales shirt and I’d love to have more of them. I know I have to sort a club first and everything else will take care of itself. I believe the best years are ahead of me.’

Joe Morrell. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

During his rehabilitation with Pompey, Morrell completed his UEFA A License with the FAW alongside some of football’s established names. The former Bristol City and Luton Town ace completed the course with ex-Manchester United duo Nani and Morgan Schneiderlin and ex-Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

In fact, the midfielder’s first steps into coaching were undertaken at Pompey, where the former Blues midfielder worked closely with the club’s academy youngsters.

‘My Monday and Friday nights at the academy have kind of been my Saturday afternoons because you have to prepare, deliver,’ added Morrell.

‘There’s a lot that appeals about coaching and management; it’s impossible for me to be the best player in the world – I’m small, slow, not physically strong and there’s a level of God-given talent you have as a player – but as a coach that’s not the case.’

