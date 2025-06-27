Premier League great makes big call on John Mousinho’s Portsmouth managerial future

The former Manchester United, Spurs, West Ham and Fratton favourite has a ringing endorsement for John Mousinho - and message over his Pompey future.

Pompey Premier League hero Teddy Sheringham is adamant Pompey can retain the services of John Mousinho.

And the former Blues favourite has told the head coach he can fulfil his managerial ambitions at Fratton Park.

Sheringham has lauded Mousinho’s efforts in rejuvenating his former club’s fortunes, winning the League One title and establishing his men in the Championship last term.

Now the former Spurs, Manchester United and England man sees no reason the 39-year-old can’t continue carrying Pompey on their upward trajectory moving forward.

Mousinho’s stock is naturally rising off the back of his achievements in his first management role since hanging up his boots.

And inevitably that will mean admiring glances being cast in the Londoner’s direction, as he makes a strong impression in the game.

The reality of that situation has been acknowledged by Pompey’s football operation this summer, after noise of interest from West Brom ahead of them appointing Ryan Mason as Tony Mowbray’s successor.

Sporting director Rich Hughes expects there to be interest in the man who’s arguably the Blues’ biggest asset, though chief executive Andy Cullen confirmed there’d been no official approaches for Mousinho last month.

Sheringham sees a partnership which can continue being beneficial to both club and boss moving forward.

When asked if Pompey can keep Mousinho, Sheringham told Racing Tipster ‘Yes, I think so.

‘I think he's done a good job stabilising the club.

‘It's a massive football club and one that they need to keep progressing.

‘They've been used to football in the big time when I was there in the Premier League and they want to get back up in the footballing world, up the tables and get back to where they once were.

Teddy Sheringham in his Pompey days. Pic: Steve Reid. | The News

‘Harry Redknapp had a great way of managing and getting them back to the top level and let's hope John can do a similar job.’

Sheringham’s stay at Pompey covered the start of their time in the Premier League, arriving in the wake of Division One title glory in 2003.

The classy striker was 37 when he arrived at Fratton Park, but showed he still had plenty of juice in the tank - scoring the Blues’ first goal on their return to the highest level in the opening day victory over Aston Villa.

Things got better for Sheringham and Pompey from there, as he bagged a hat-trick in their 4-0 success over Bolton at Fratton Park - which briefly put the Blues top of the formative Premier League table.

Sheringham then scored in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal in September, as the Blues were robbed of a victory over Invincibles as Robert Pires dived to win a penalty converted by Thierry Henry.

The striker would go on to score 10 Blues goals in the the 2003-04 season from 38 appearances, before moving on to West Ham and eventually retiring in 2008.