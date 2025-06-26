The Wales international and former Stoke City and Burnley man was eyed by Pompey, but his ties with their rivals meant a move never happened. Now the veteran marksman is on the move again.

He’s the dyed-in-the-wool Southampton fan who was firmly on Pompey’s transfer radar.

But the mooted Blues move was never to accelerate, with Sam Vokes’ footballing ties viewed as too big an obstacle to overcome.

Danny Cowley, Sam Vokes and the scuppering Southampton links

It was the summer of 2021 and Danny Cowley was in the market for striking reinforcements, ahead of his first full season at Fratton Park.

Vokes was being considered as an option as he left Championship side Stoke, but as a fan of Pompey’s fierce rivals from along the M27 things never developed on that front.

Instead, the powerful number nine moved to Wycombe after their relegation from the second tier, in a deal which saw Vokes hailed as arguably the Chairboys’ biggest signing.

That’s led to the 35-year-old and Pompey fans crossing paths, with the former Premier League and Wales striker meeting the Blues six times while at Adams Park.

Pompey comfortably came out on top in those encounters picking up three wins and two draws, with Vokes on for 11 minutes as a sub in a 2-0 win for his side in December 2022.

Naturally some flak flew in the direction of the former Wolves loanee in that time, but it looks like those encounters may be a close with Vokes now in the twilight of his playing days.

But the former Wolves man has found himself a new home for the 2025-26 season, as he agreed a one-year deal with Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

League Two success eyed after being reunited with Gareth Ainsworth

That means Vokes will be reunited with Gareth Ainsworth at Priestfield, following his move to Kent in March after four months with Shrewsbury.

And the striker has set his sights on a big season with his new employers.

He told Gillingham’s website: ‘It's a privilege to be in, to get a club at this time of year is exciting and I'm looking forward to pre-season getting underway.

‘I obviously know the manager which was a huge incentive to come to this club and I'm looking forward to cracking on.

‘It's great, it's exciting, and I am looking forward to pre-season getting underway.

‘I spoke to the manager a few times over the summer, we know each other well.

‘I was keen to get it done and he was as well. I know how his teams look and want to play, it's front-foot football and it's exciting.

‘It's attacking and getting crosses into the box and that's where I want to be.

‘It's exciting. I want to get pre-season underway, get fit and I'm raring to go.

‘We need a good, solid pre-season, get players in the door and build that culture.

‘It's going to be a tough league but we're a team looking to achieve something this year - and that's what I want to be part of. We’re looking to achieve something special.’