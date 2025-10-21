John Swift completed his emotional return to Fratton Park in the summer window, arriving from West Brom on a free transfer.

John Swift believes his start to life back at Pompey has had its ups and downs.

But the 30-year-old is adamant there is plenty more to come as he looks to thrive in his more ‘natural’ number 10 role.

The midfielder has featured in all of the Blues’ opening 10 Championship contests of the campaign so far - nine of which have come from the starting XI.

After starting the season in a more unnatural deeper role, his performances drew some criticism from supporters as he adjusted to the new position.

And Swift has opened up on his start to life back back at Fratton Park, admitting he hasn’t been performing to the level he’s wanted to.

John Swift opens up on Pompey start

He told The News: ‘It’s ups and downs personally. Ultimately, I’ll look at my performances more with how the team performs.

‘At the beginning of the season, we won the first game. I was playing in the six so naturally that was how it was going to be.

‘We had a good start, I wasn’t performing to the level I wanted to. I felt I was playing catch up on the position I was playing in but I had some good performances, I had some bad ones and then the last few I think the performances have been better.

‘Obviously, I’d like to get more chances at getting amongst the scoresheet, maybe an assist for Colby (Bishop) - I feel sorry for him sometimes when he’s up there battling.

‘I think it’s been an alright start, hopefully it will get better.’

And the former Reading and West Brom talent has promised the Fratton faithful will see the best of him in a more attacking role.

John Swift on his best Pompey position

John Swift celebrates his Pompey leveller against Leicester on Saturday night. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

‘I’ve always played higher up in the number 10. Back-end of my last year at West Brom, I played a little bit deeper, mainly to get a bit more on the ball a bit more but I think I’m better playing higher up, that’s where I’ve always played.

‘But ultimately, if I need to drop deeper to get on the ball or if the gaffer needs me to play there or in the eight and do a little bit more work defensively then I’ll do that.

‘When I was in the six I was really trying to become as defensively sound as I could. I’ve been watching clips about my positioning, trying to be a little bit more effective when I play the ball, play longer passes than the necessarily in the pocket passes that I’m used to.

‘Ultimately it was more landing on second balls, winning the ball back and get the team playing.

‘I think I did that in some games but some games I was a little bit off - especially the Sheffield Wednesday game, playing there it was a tough game for me.

‘I’ll play anywhere the gaffer needs me to play but ultimately I've played in the 10 most of my career so naturally when I get a run there I’ll put in better performances.’