The former Chelsea and Reading man has spoken about the Pompey job John Mousinho wants him to carry out this season, after arriving from West Brom.

John Swift has outlined the roles he expects to take up in Pompey’s Championship bid.

West Brom signing details Pompey duties

And the Blues new boy has expressed a conviction he can help his new club’s focus on aiming to control games more this term.

John Mousinho’s men are counting down the days to the second-tier curtain-raise at Oxford United this Saturday, as their second term at the level gets underway.

Swift started the league dress rehearsal on Saturday, as Pompey picked up a 1-0 win over Dutch Eredivisie outfit Pec Zwolle.

The 30-year-old anchored midfield in a 70-minute runout at Fratton Park, which was a departure from his anticipated role further up the pitch.

Swift explained he’s comfortable taking on that position, with the Gosport lad confident he can carry out his task of dictating play from deep.

He said: ‘Originally (when he signed) we spoke about me being in midfield, on the left side of midfield in the eight role.

‘I played a little bit deeper on Saturday, where ultimately I had to be available to receive the ball as often as possible.

‘It was about being able to create chances and get the ball under control, especially when the game gets a little bit hectic and especially when you’re at home and on top as well.

‘Originally we spoke about being on the left side of midfield, but I’ve played in the 10 role for most of my career. I’ve played as an eight as well and at the back end of last season as a six, too.

‘The way we play it’s not an eight and a six, the six can drop and the eight can drop and there’s a little bit of rotation.

‘But it’s ultimately it’s about getting on the ball as much as possible, trying to breaking the lines with passes and trying to get control of games as much as we can.’

Pompey style of play evolving under Mousinho

Swift explained how he can see Pompey are trying to evolve their style of play under Mousinho, after they adapted their approach last term after a difficult start to life in the Championship.

The Blues took on a more direct style of play with emphasis on a high-tempo pressing game, but the midfielder can see his side working more on controlling the play and possession now.

Swift added: ‘I think we’re just trying to move in the right direction from last season.

‘I think the principles are still the same, but maybe just trying to control the game a little bit more and get possession a little bit more.

‘It’s about trying to create more chances, get our attacking lads and the likes of Murph on the ball more, Segs on it in the 10 and Langy.

‘The more we have the ball the more chances we create.

‘So I don’t think the principles have changed, I just think it’s a change of personnel with a lot of midfielders coming in and trying to get the points across.

‘I we definitely have shown in pre-season the boys are on board and we can take that into Oxford.

‘I’m excited, you always are going into the first game of the season. Ideally I would’ve liked it to be at home, but come Reading and Norwich hopefully there’ll be a good reception.’