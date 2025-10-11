Three Championship games in eight days have showcased Josef Bursik’s qualities - with John Mousinho highlighting one particular area which caught Pompey’s eyes.

Josef Bursik’s impressive ball-playing ability has been highlighted as a major factor in his Pompey arrival.

And John Mousinho has lauded his new keeper’s football intelligence, after an impressive start to his Fratton career.

Bursik’s stay at PO4 accelerated ahead of the international break, with three games in eight days for the deadline-day arrival from Club Brugge.

The new boy earned plaudits for his calm displays, culminating in a clean sheet as Pompey dispatched unbeaten league leaders Middlesbrough last weekend.

Now Mousinho has delivered his assessment of the 25-year-old’s start, while offering an intriguing insight into the factors which prompted Pompey’s move for the former Stoke City and Hibs man.

And it was the Londoners competence with the ball at his feet which proved decisive in Bursik securing a Fratton stay.

Mousinho said: ‘I think Joe has been really good.

‘He’s played short when we needed to play short and longer when he recognised Watford were pressing.

‘It’s an interesting one because against them they didn’t press a huge amount until they went a goal down and were then more aggressive. Then when they were 2-1 up it was very different.

‘You need players to recognise when to play and when not to play.

‘That starts with Joe and he did a really good job.

‘That’s the reason we wanted to sign him and the reason we brought him to the football club.

‘When we’re looking at goalkeepers and their strengths, first of all their kicking ability, playing out and that range is really important to us.

‘That probably comes second over being able to save the ball - which can be lost these days in recruitment! There’s that ability to command his area too, but that range comes really high in the priority list for us.’

Bursik’s arrival has been eased to some extent by meeting some familiar faces, since arriving in the Pompey dressing room.

Former Peterborough team-mate Josh Knight and ex-Lincoln man Regan Poole, who Bursik linked up with in the 2021 League One play-offs, have helped the settling-in process for the new boy.

Mousinho believes that helps, but regular football and the keeper’s unflappable attitude are greater aids to his progress.

He added: ‘Ultimately just playing games is going to be the biggest help.

‘We brought in Joe relatively late so it’s been a quick turnaround for him and a bit of baptism of fire, making his debut away at Ipswich, under the lights at Fratton and then facing the leaders.

‘He’s performed really well and, certainly from what I’ve seen so far, seems a very level head.’