It’s been far from plain sailing for Josef Bursik over the past couple of years at Club Brugges and Hibs, but the new Pompey keeper has impressed so far with his composure - and now faces the Championship leaders.

Josef Bursik set his sights on being Pompey’s calming goalkeeping influence as he prepares to repel leaders Middlesbrough.

And the new Blues keeper has outlined how his move to Fratton Park has put a smile back on his face, after a testing period in the 25-year-old’s career.

Bursik is set to make his third appearance against Boro tomorrow, with two competent outings in the bag against Ipswich Town and Watford since replacing Ben Killip.

The former Stoke City and Hibs man arrived at PO4 on deadline day to stiffen goalkeeping options, but now finds himself thrust into action with Nico Schmid sidelined. Bursik told how he feels he can fulfil the brief between the sticks, as he shows he’s at ease with the ball at feet and crucially transmits composure to his back line.

The Londoner failed to make a senior appearance after a 2023 move to Belgian side Club Brugges, while an SPL stay with Hibs last term was far from plain sailing. But Bursik told how his Pompey move has revived his spirits and has the keeper looking forward with optimism again.

He said: ‘I try to be as calm as possible. Everything happens for a reason and as long as I’m showing the gaffer and coaches I’m ready to be picked that is the main thing. I’ve been in the game long enough now - though I’m not that old! I’ve experienced a lot, the highs and lows, I just know to be as level as possible and be ready.

‘I think that’s the most important thing for a goalie - be as calm as possible. With the way the game’s going with the goalie being involved in the build-up play a lot more, the crowd and players will feel it if you’re unsure of what you’re going to do.

‘So I try to be as calm as possible - and I hope the lads feel that.

‘I’m always there to be the out ball, if I need to play it short I’ll play it short and if I need to go long I will. I try to trust whatever my decision is.

‘All I can keep doing is keep going out there and enjoying myself. It’s not my decision (about playing), I don’t think about that, I just want to go out and enjoy it with a smile on my face.

‘When I smiling on the pitch that is me in a good place, that’s a good thing, You can lose that in football, and I have lost that and not had a smile on my face. You have that at times when I haven’t had that enjoyment, anyone in football will tell you that’s when you’re at your best - I’m enjoying it here, so I’m happy.’

Bursik explained how some familiar Fratton faces has helped his speedy transition into a Pompey starting role over the past two games. A Peterborough loan stay and emergency loan move to Lincoln, as they defeated Sunderland in the League One play-offs in 2021, are the links to his new defensive team-mates.

Bursik added: ‘I’ve actually played with Regan (Poole) for one game when I went to Lincoln on emergency loan for the play-off semis. They won that and got to the final, but lost.

‘I’ve played with Regan before which is quite handy and I know Josh Knight, because we crossed paths at Peterborough.

‘So there’s a bit of cohesion there already which is handy, because sometimes it can takes a couple of games to come. That’s there already and the full-backs are good as well, so we feel solid - they are a good group.’