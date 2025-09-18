Latest Championship promotion favourites - and where Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST

Pompey have enjoyed a positive start to the new Championship campaign.

Pompey’s solid start to the new Championship campaign continued on Sunday, picking up a point against fierce rivals Southampton.

Although the latest south-coast derby remained goalless, the Blues dominated for large parts of the proceedings at St Mary’s and were the most likely to come away with victory.

Nonetheless, the point on the road moved John Mousinho’s men up to ninth in the early-season standings having picked up eight points from their first five contests.

That’s a drastic improvement from last term, where it took the Blues 10 games to reach the same figure.

Although it is still very early doors in the new campaign, Pompey have started strong and will look to continue their four-game unbeaten run against struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

We’ve taken a look at the latest Championship promotion odds, provided by SkyBet, to see where Mousinho’s men currently rank alongside their rivals.

The latest Championship promotion odds and where Pompey currently rank.

1. The latest Championship promotion odds

| Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

Latest promotion odds: 150/1.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

| AFP via Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 100/1.

3. Oxford United

| Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 28/1.

4. Charlton Athletic

| Getty Images

