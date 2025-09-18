Pompey’s solid start to the new Championship campaign continued on Sunday, picking up a point against fierce rivals Southampton.

Although the latest south-coast derby remained goalless, the Blues dominated for large parts of the proceedings at St Mary’s and were the most likely to come away with victory.

That’s a drastic improvement from last term, where it took the Blues 10 games to reach the same figure.

Although it is still very early doors in the new campaign, Pompey have started strong and will look to continue their four-game unbeaten run against struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

We’ve taken a look at the latest Championship promotion odds, provided by SkyBet, to see where Mousinho’s men currently rank alongside their rivals.

The latest Championship promotion odds and where Pompey currently rank.

Sheffield Wednesday Latest promotion odds: 150/1.