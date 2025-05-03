Harvey Blair attempts to get past Sean McLoughlin during Pompey's game v Hull | National World

Former Liverpool winger Harvey Blair has suffered yet more Pompey frustration.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Fratton Park from the Reds in the summer for £300,000, has endured a difficult start to life on the south coast.

Just 12 Championship appearances have been accumulated in his maiden season for John Mousinho’s side, with just three of those coming as starts.

Injury and selection issues have hampered more regular game time for the Blues. Although in recent weeks there have been clear signs of progress.

A near five-month absence from the first team was ended when he came off the bench against Millwall at the beginning of April.

A further run-out against Derby County over Easter followed, before the forward was handed his first start since October against Sheffield Wendesday last weekend.

Blair rewarded Mousinho for the faith shown in him by netting the visitors’ only goal of the game in the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough - his first for the club.

He was then handed his maiden Fratton Park start in Pompey’s final home game of the season against Hull.

Harvey Blair arrives at Fratton Park alongside Kaide Gordon | National World

The youngster looked bright in the early stages, giving the PO4 fanbase a rare glimpse of his ability. However, he was dealt a blow just before the quarter-of-an-hour mark following a hefty challenge from the Tigers’ Sean McLoughlin.

While the Hull defender was booked for the challenge, Blair was received treatment on the pitch. But the help received wasn’t enough, with the winger forced to retire from the action early in what will have been a tough blow.

It’s not quite clear yet the extent of the injury suffered. Yet the former Liverpool man will be hoping it’s nothing too serious, despite the Championship season drawing to a close today.

He’ll be keen to make his mark during his first pre-season with the Blues and determined to put himself in a position to challenge more regularly for a starting place next season.

Fratton favourite Matt Ritchie replaced Blair in team when he was substituted off. Kaide Gordon - a former team-mate of his at Liverpool - remained on the bench for what will be his final day as a Pompey player before returning to Anfield.

He’s made five appearances for the club following his loan move during the January transfer window.

