Pompey have had a mixed start to the new Championship campaign, winning just three of their opening 12 matches to date.

Injuries have heavily impacted the first three months of the season so far, with the likes of Josh Murphy, Nicolas Schmid, Callum Lang and Conor Shaughnessy spending time in the treatment room.

But it’s the absence of key attacking personnel which has hampered the Blues this term, which has seen Adrian Segecic, Conor Chaplin and more moved into more unnatural positions.

Pompey have scored just 10 goals in their opening 12 matches, which is just one goal less than Sheffield United who have scored the least amount during that period.

Indeed, Mousinho’s men have scored two goals in one match on just one occasion so far, with their frustrations in front of goal continuing on Saturday against Stoke City.

We’ve taken to data website, FootyStats, who have worked out each Championship side’s xG (expected goals) per match this season, to see where the Blues rank against their rivals.

Here are the sides who have the lowest xG in the division so far.

1 . Championship xG table The side's with the lowest xG in the Championship this season. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales