‘We got bullied’: Why key Portsmouth triumph was huge statement for Stoke City boss Mark Robins
Mark Robins believes his side have undergone a significant evolution during his nine months in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.
And the head coach has highlighted Stoke City’s hugely-disappointing 3-1 defeat to Pompey in January as a stark reminder of how far his men have come.
John Mousinho’s men fell to a 1-0 loss to Robins’ side on Saturday afternoon, with a Hayden Matthews second-half own goal the difference at Fratton Park.
The defeat maintained the Blues’ 18th position in the table, while the maximum points moved the Potters up to fifth.
In the same fixture last term, though, Pompey ran riot, with Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Connor Ogilvie all netting in a 3-1 triumph.
The contest between the then relegation rivals extended the impressive run on home soil for Mousinho’s side, with the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City and Swansea City all being toppled at PO4.
However, just four of Robins’ starting XI on Saturday appeared during that disappointing evening for Stoke in January, who have undergone significant change under the head coach.
Indeed, 10 new faces arrived during the recent summer window, which has helped the the Potters enjoy an outstanding start to the season and now occupy a Championship play-off spot.
Why Pompey triumph was huge statement for Stoke City boss
And the Stoke boss has highlighted Pompey’s 3-1 victory over his men nine-months ago as a true reflection of how far his side have improved - and why they can use it in their early-season promotion battle.
‘We got bullied that night in January,’ he told StokeonTrent Live.
‘I mentioned it in the changing room. We came here and it was a night game and we didn’t look like we were going to win.
‘We went two goals down really early, got one back but never looked like scoring again and (Connor) Ogilvie scored from a corner early in the second half with their first attack and it killed us. That was the type of performance we had to endure last year.
‘We don’t want to do that. They don’t want to do that. We all don’t want to do that. That’s something that isn’t lost on anyone and that, for me, is a real positive.’
Pompey’s Fratton frustrations continue
For Mousinho’s men, it was another disappointing afternoon at Fratton, with Stoke inflicting further pain on home soil.
Despite the incredible run at PO4 last term, which saw the Blues lose just two of their final 17 matches at home, they have won just two of their opening seven matches on the south coast so far.
In the midst of victories against Preston and Middlesbrough, there have been frustrating defeats to lowly Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday as well as the Potters and Coventry City last week.
The defeat keeps Pompey 18th in the early-season standings and make the trip to Birmingham City this weekend for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.
Mousinho’s men return to home soil soon after to face Wrexham before visiting Hull City ahead of next month’s international break.
