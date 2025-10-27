Pompey fell to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Robins believes his side have undergone a significant evolution during his nine months in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

And the head coach has highlighted Stoke City’s hugely-disappointing 3-1 defeat to Pompey in January as a stark reminder of how far his men have come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat maintained the Blues’ 18th position in the table, while the maximum points moved the Potters up to fifth.

The contest between the then relegation rivals extended the impressive run on home soil for Mousinho’s side, with the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City and Swansea City all being toppled at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just four of Robins’ starting XI on Saturday appeared during that disappointing evening for Stoke in January, who have undergone significant change under the head coach.

Indeed, 10 new faces arrived during the recent summer window, which has helped the the Potters enjoy an outstanding start to the season and now occupy a Championship play-off spot.

Why Pompey triumph was huge statement for Stoke City boss

And the Stoke boss has highlighted Pompey’s 3-1 victory over his men nine-months ago as a true reflection of how far his side have improved - and why they can use it in their early-season promotion battle.

‘We got bullied that night in January,’ he told StokeonTrent Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I mentioned it in the changing room. We came here and it was a night game and we didn’t look like we were going to win.

‘We went two goals down really early, got one back but never looked like scoring again and (Connor) Ogilvie scored from a corner early in the second half with their first attack and it killed us. That was the type of performance we had to endure last year.

Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Connor Ogilvie were all on the scoresheet as Pompey claimed a 3-1 win over Stoke last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We don’t want to do that. They don’t want to do that. We all don’t want to do that. That’s something that isn’t lost on anyone and that, for me, is a real positive.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s Fratton frustrations continue

For Mousinho’s men, it was another disappointing afternoon at Fratton, with Stoke inflicting further pain on home soil.

Despite the incredible run at PO4 last term, which saw the Blues lose just two of their final 17 matches at home, they have won just two of their opening seven matches on the south coast so far.

In the midst of victories against Preston and Middlesbrough, there have been frustrating defeats to lowly Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday as well as the Potters and Coventry City last week.

The defeat keeps Pompey 18th in the early-season standings and make the trip to Birmingham City this weekend for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s men return to home soil soon after to face Wrexham before visiting Hull City ahead of next month’s international break.

Your next Pompey read: Ex-Portsmouth, Brighton and Bournemouth man suffers horror injury as match abandoned