His first Championship goal was a moment to savour. Now Northern Ireland international Makenzie Kirk has a promise for the Fratton Faithful, as he eyes minutes in the number nine battle with Colby Bishop.

Makenzie Kirk promised Pompey fans more Championship goals as he turned up the heat on Colby Bishop.

The Blues’ new striker insisted he’s ready to bring more predatory finishes to his new club’s front line, as he opened his Fratton goal account against Coventry City.

Makenzie Kirk: ‘More of that to come from me at Fratton Park’

Kirk bagged his maiden goal for his new club, as he showcased an ice-cool eye for hitting the back of the net with his deft, late effort against the league leaders.

The deadline day arrival from St Johnstone cherished a special moment in his young career, with his girlfriend in the crowd for his third appearance for his new club.

Kirk’s goal ups the ante on Pompey’s established number nine in Bishop, who is enduring a tough run in terms of form and goals. Bishop’s blank against the leaders made it eight games without hitting the back of the net and one finish in 11 in term.

Kirk is ready for his opportunity and showcasing more of the natural goalscoring instincts he’s offered his career to date.

He said: ‘ The goal is something I’ll be forever proud of for me and my family.

‘It’s something I can cherish and there’s a lot more of that to come from me at Fratton Park. I’m looking forward to it. My girlfriend was in the South Stand and my family would’ve been watching on TV in Scotland. So, yes, a proud moment.

‘For me, my game, as you’ve seen, is running off the back of defenders and sniffing out chances to score. I’ll always be there between the sticks, it’s something I see as quite a strong bit of my game.

‘There’s a lot of things I need to improve and I’m really keen to improve but my strongest aspects are running off the back of defenders and creating chances to score goals.

‘For me, I’d like to think of myself as an out-and-out nine. I know I can play across the front three and do a job, but my preferred position is as a striker so it’s pleasing to hear the manager say the same about me.’

St Johnstone signing: ‘Ready when the chance comes’

Kirk’s maiden Pompey goal came a few minutes after putting a sight of goal wide, following his introduction with 16 minutes left as his side chased the game.

The son of former Northern Ireland international striker, Andy Kirk, spoke of the single-mindedness in his game which was influenced by his father. He also feels his new rival for minutes up front can help aid his natural eye for finding the back of the net.

Kirk added: ‘The goal was one where it was a great ball from Terry (Devlin) and it was one where I had to stay composed. I saw where the keeper was and I saw where I could put the ball, fortunately I was able to put it away.

‘Colby’s experienced and knows what the league is about - he’s a good striker. He’s good to learn with and has a lot I can learn from.

‘For me, it’s about staying alive. I’ve always had that good experience growing up with my dad who was a striker. He’s always passed on his knowledge to me and good advice. It’s about staying switched on, because there’s always another chance coming. It’s about being ready.

‘As a striker, you can get frustrated and it can affect your game, so I put it to one side and stay ready for the next one. There’s no pressure on me at the moment, as the gaffer has said. It’s about being ready when the opportunity comes.’