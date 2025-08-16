Exclusive transfer news this evening with Pompey eyeing former Hearts hot-shot chased by SPL sides, Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers.

Pompey are in pursuit of Northern Ireland hot-shot Makenzie Kirk.

The News understands the Blues have targeted the St Johnstone forward as an exciting, young option to add to their striking group.

But they face competition from League One side Peterborough United, with there also interest from the Scottish Premier League and Bristol Rovers in the 21-year-old.

Kirk made waves last season when bagging 11 goals for his side, comprising nine SPL finishes and two efforts in cup action.

That came as his team were relegated from the highest level, after he made the move to McDiarmid Park from Hearts.

Kirk’s displays saw his stock rise and he’s started the new term with four goals in six games, as he enters the final year of his agreement with the Perth outfit.

The Northern Ireland under-21 is attracting plenty of attention, with Peterborough the team showing strongest interest in present and having a bid rebuffed.

Kirk’s progress accelerated last term, after he made waves with his prolific goal exploits when coming through the ranks with Hearts.

He bagged an incredible 26 goals in 20 outings in the Lowland League, with a total of 45 finishes coming from 49 outings at that level.

The marksman has been on the bench for all of his sides three Scottish Championship league games so far this term, after being a regular starter last season.

Pompey are looking for options to add to their front line and are known to be in the market for a striker, before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Kirk would be a player viewed as a long-term project and a talent who would vie with Aussie striker Thomas Waddingham, as promising back-up options to Colby Bishop.

Pompey have already linked up with St Johnstone this summer, with young keeper Toby Steward moving north of the border on loan for the season and making a strong impression so far.

Speaking this week, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari confirmed there had been a bid for his player, with Peterborough said to be the interested party.

Valakari said: ‘The club rejected an approach for Makenzie, it is normal football business.

‘Makenzie is a good player who is young and who scores goals.

‘We knew there would be interest in him this summer and rightly so. Nothing has changed. He is our player and he is working hard so we will see what happens.

‘We are not desperate to sell. Scoring goals is the hardest job in football. It is a good sign for our club to have other clubs interested in our players.’