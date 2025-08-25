Miguel Azeez registered 10 appearances during a disappointing loan stay at Fratton Park during the 2021-22 campaign.

Former Pompey flop Miguel Azeez has made a shock return to English football after disappointing stints in Spain and Greece.

The 22-year-old has sealed a move to National League outfit Morecambe, following their takeover by Punjab Warriors last week.

The midfielder becomes the 13th new face to arrive at the Mazuma Stadium under head coach Ashvir Singh Joval.

Azeez links up with the Shrimps boss having spent a brief time together at Wigan Athletic during the 2022-23 campaign.

And the new boss revealed his excitement at working with the former Arsenal talent, while claiming the England youth international turned down offers from clubs abroad to make the move to the Lancashire coast.

He said: ‘I'm really happy that Miguel decided to join us, there was interest from clubs all over Europe, competing in high leagues.

‘Once we presented the project to him, and what we want to achieve here, he turned down those offers to join us. It's a true testament to what we're trying to build here.

‘I think he's a player that the fans are gonna love, he's got an incredible footballing brain, a midfielder that really controls the game and will always give his all.’

Azeez will be bidding to reignite his once promising career after disappointing recent stints with Greek second-division side PAS Giannina and Spanish fourth-tier outfit CD Atletico Baleares.

During his time with the two clubs, the Emirates Stadium youth product scored just two goals and registered one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions.

In fact, they’re the only goal contributions at senior level for the former Fratton Park loanee since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, where he’s also featured for Wigan and UD Ibiza.

Miguel Azeez’s disappointing Pompey loan stay

Miguel Azeez. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Azeez arrived at PO4 under Danny Cowley in August 2021, with his stock on the rise after impressing at youth level with the Gunners.

It was a disappointing first loan for the ex-England youth international, who had his season-long deal prematurely cut short in January 2022. This saw him score just one EFL Trophy goal and provide just one assist in 10 outings before his return to north London.

Speaking after Azeez’ underwhelming Pompey stay, Cowley said at the time: ‘We speak regularly with Arsenal and we’ve obviously got a good relationship with them. We’ve had a number of their players over the years.

‘I think they’ve got trust in us to work with the players – and they know we’ve always had their players’ best interests at heart, which I think they respect and appreciate.

‘We’re always looking for the clearest pathway to accelerate the young players' progress.

‘I think they’re really pleased with the learning he (Miguel) has taken from this experience. In life we learn in many ways. We can learn from success, but also from moments of challenge.

‘And I think we’ve had a real balance with Miguel, where there has been both.

‘I think this has been a really, really important chapter in his football development. I think it will be pivotal to the success I have absolutely no doubt he will go on to have.’

