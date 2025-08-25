Transfer gossip: Portsmouth ‘chasing’ League Two talent along with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers
Pompey have been credited with an interest in Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra.
The Blues are reportedly one of eight clubs in the hunt for the exciting 24-year-old, who has impressed under Paul Cook in League Two.
Football Insider have claimed John Mousinho’s men are chasing the forward, who has also been tipped with a switch to Championship rivals Derby County and Oxford United along with League One outfits Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Luton Town, Blackpool and Reading.
The article suggests the Spireites are reluctant to let Dobra depart before the close of the window but are bracing for interest with seven days to go.
The Ipswich Town product has three-years remaining on his current deal with Paul Cook’s side, having penned a fresh long-term deal in February.
But his two-year stay at the SMH Group Stadium could be coming to an end this summer, with a host of clubs reportedly eyeing a swoop.
Dobra has scored 26 goals and registered 15 assists in 136 appearances in all competitions for Chesterfield - and was a vital part of their National League title-winning 2023-24 campaign.
The London-born ace has started this term on fine form, netting on two occasions with Cook’s men currently sitting second after the opening five games.
The attacker is a versatile operator who can operate in any of the three positions behind the striker, but predominantly either appears on the right or left wing.
Dobra has already made an impact on the international stage as well, registering 18 appearances for Albania at youth level.
After coming through the ranks at Portman Road, he made 30 outings for the Tractor Boys before his switch to the Spireites in 2022. The young attacker has also spent time with Colchester United during his career.
John Mousinho on a new right-winger
Pompey are still in the market for a new attacking option, with a winger potentially still on Mousinho’s wish list.
The Blues have already brought in Minhyeok Yang, Adrian Segecic and Florian Binachini this summer, joining Callum Lang, Josh Murphy and Harvey Blair in those positions
And the head coach admitted he would still be open to recruiting a new face on the right-wing before the end of the window.
‘We certainly signed Florian and Minhyeok because they have the ability to play on the right wing.
‘Obviously we saw Florian on the opening day of the season playing on the left with Murph’s injury, then he played on the right for a spell against Norwich, so I think he has the ability to do it.
‘Minhyeok as well. We have seen a bit of him on both flanks so far, so those two at the minute are definitely options for us - and both are right footed.
‘We are probably after one more to bolster the forward line. Whether that is specifically a right winger or not, I don't know. Sometimes with the market, it’s just worth taking the best possible forward-attacking player that is out there.
‘There are a lot of players who have the versatility to play across the front line anyway.’