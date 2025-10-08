The latest headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey have had a mixed start to the new season, with Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough ensuring the Blues headed into the latest international break in 14th.

John Mousinho’s men have picked up three victories, three draws and three defeats so far this term, giving them 12 points from the opening nine matches.

There was talk earlier in the week over a potential move for Patrick Bamford, who remains a free agent following his Leeds United departure.

Away from Fratton Park, there are plenty of key headlines doing the rounds across the Championship involving the Blues and their rivals.

Here’s the latest.

Ashley eyeing Wednesday

Controversial former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is said to be considering a swoop on cash-strapped Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are facing huge difficulties both on and off the pitch under Dejphon Chansiri, who has failed to pay players and non-playing staff’s wages for the fifth time this year.

The situation at Hillsborough continues to worsen, with the Thai business seemingly putting takeover talks on the backburner amid John Textor’s reported interest.

Now, Wednesday reporter Alan Biggs has confirmed that Ashley is one of several parties now looking to acquire the Steel City club.

The ex-Newcastle figure has been out of the game since 2021, when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought the Magpies for £300m.

Should Chansiri fail to pay the latest instalment of wages, the Owls could potentially face a points deduction from the EFL.

Spurs swoop for Charlton figure

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to raid Charlton Athletic for academy manager Tom Pell.

BBC Sport have revealed Spurs have landed the Addicks figure, who is expected to take up the role of head of academy operations and administration.

Pell will depart The Valley in December before making the move from south to north London, becoming a senior figure in the academy set-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pezzolano’s message

Paulo Pezzolano. | Getty Images

Former Watford manager has spoken out following his shock sacking on Wednesday.

However, the Blues’ Championship rivals have already called time on his stay with the club and replaced him with ex-Leeds United boss Javi Gracia, who spent time with Watford between 2018 and 2019.

Pezzolano, though, revealed his disappointment at the shock departure in a statement, which read: ‘Watford FC have told me that our paths are going separate ways.

‘After months of intense work at every level, the results showed that we were building in the right direction to reach our goal of returning to the Premier League this season, with a squad capable of achieving it. We had full confidence in that and a firm belief that we could do it, always staying true to our principles.

‘Those who know me understand that, both on and off the pitch, my values, principles, and ethics never waver. I have always worked — and will continue to work — guided by these standards, without exception.’