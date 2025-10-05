Pompey fans have been leading the tributes of former owner Milan Mandaric.

The hugely-popular Serb spent seven years at Fratton Park, where he saved the club from financial turmoil in 1999 before taking the Blues to the Premier League four-years later.

There were also the highs of luring former Real Madrid and Barcelona legend Robert Prosinecki to the south coast in 2001 as well as the capture of Paul Merson 12 months later.

But it was his relationship with Harry Redknapp which paved the way for the golden era at PO4, with the pair taking the club to English football’s top flight before falling out in 2004 - leading to the head coach’s controversial Southampton switch.

The duo would go onto to make up in December 2005, with Redknapp eventually returning to Fratton to lead Pompey to the great escape.

Mandaric sold his stake in the Blues in September 2006 and would also enjoy successful spells as chairman with Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

And the Fratton faithful have been showing their class on social media as they lead the tributes to the much-loved figure.

Here’s the best of the tributes from X.

Pompey lead Milan Mandaric tributes

@84Knight: Really sad news. Did a fantastic job in charge of us. The messages from Leicester and Wednesday fans going around this evening too show how good of a man he was and how well loved he was at each club for doing his absolute best. There’s only one Milan.

@lewishutchison1: I met Milan once when I was a little kid stood at the blue gates on frogmore road when they were open as they were getting ready for season opener. And Milan walked past and stoped to say hello and then offered me a tour. Which he did himself. What a man. So sad. RIP.

Former Pompey owner Milan Mandaric has died at the age of 87.

@JAudley89: Milan, there’s only one Milan!!! Saved our club in 1999, took us to the premier league which was most Pompey fans thought would over happen on computer games & brought Paul Merson & Robert Prosinecki, our 2 greatest ever players to Fratton Park Rest in Peace, Milan!

@BlueArmyAlex: The greatest in my lifetime. Saved the club. Stabilised it. Saw an opportunity with the collapse of itv Digital and the sale of Crouch and went for it. Got us to the promised land and set the foundations which would lead to an FA Cup and European nights at Fratton. RIP Milan.

@joemichalczuk: RIP Milan. Our greatest ever chairman. Mandaric’s vision, charisma & drive woke Pompey from a decades-long slumber. Without him we’d never have AC Milan, United away, Cardiff at Wembley…the list goes on & on. May the chimes accompany you through the pearly gates. PUP.

@pompeycrest: Will always remember beating Barnsley to stay up, 2001. Was sat below the directors' box. Could see Milan as we waited for other results to come in, could see him celebrating. Only one Milan. Sad he's passed. Memories from days gone by.

@leerobertsmedia: RIP Milan Mandaric. He made Pompey’s Premier League dream come true. Can't think of a single Pompey fan that would have anything bad to say about him. That speaks volumes.

@adarkelimited: His methods and decisions could be both brilliant and a bit bonkers but Pompey fans loved him because he cared, he was determined to bring success, he spoke his mind and he wasn’t afraid of confrontation. In that way he embodied the spirit of the city. There’s only one Milan.

@ChrisRe43862970: Took Pompey on a completely different course than I could have imagined . Top respect. To bring Prosi and Merse alone is some achievement.

@MarkCha77677382: Such sad news on Milan's passing I had the pleasure of meeting him on a number of occasions and I will always have the upmost respect for him as a man and for all he did for Portsmouth FC & its fans he will always be remembered for saving Pompey. R.I.P.