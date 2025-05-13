Haji Mnoga challenges Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly in the FA Cup this season. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Somerstown defender was without a club until the end of August after his Blues release

He represents a rare Football League success story for Pompey’s Academy in recent times.

Now Haji Mnoga’s blossoming reputation has continued after earning a new deal at Salford following an impressive maiden campaign.

Certainly the Somerstown lad has proven a number of people wrong, having struggled to find a club last summer only to establish himself as a regular in a side which finished eighth in League Two.

Mnoga was released by the Blues at the end of last season after spending the previous 18 months away from Fratton Park on loan at various clubs, the majority non-league.

The last of his 18 Pompey appearances had arrived in August 2022, featuring at centre-half in an EFL Trophy 2-2 draw at Crawley under Danny Cowley.

Sent off 10 minutes into Gillingham debut

Days later, the tough-tackling defender joined League Two Gillingham on loan for half a season - only to be sent off just 10 minutes into his debut against Swindon.

To make matters worse, the dismissal was for two bookable offences, with the Gills subsequently only utilising him for another four matches before returning to Fratton Park in January 2023.

Indeed, there were doubts whether Mnoga was equipped for the Football League, particularly the physical nature of his game, where a highly combative approach tended to attract bookings.

Last summer, following a successful season on loan at National League Aldershot, with 37 appearances and three goals, Mnoga was left without a club.

The ex-Cottage Grove Primary School pupil’s release at Pompey was expected, having never played competitively under John Mousinho, yet it wasn’t until three weeks into the League Two season before he finally found himself a new club.

Struggled to find a club - now ex-Portsmouth youngster is thriving

It wasn’t until September 27 before Mnoga was named in an Ammies line-up for the first time - and he would end the season with 41 appearances, including 36 starts.

The talented 23-year-old became a fixture, largely at right wing-back, for Karl Robinson’s men, registering three assists and one goal during the campaign.

Haji Mnoga made 18 appearances for Pompey before his release last summer. | Getty Images

In March, he was voted as Salford’s Player of the Month, while added another three Tanzania appearances to his international haul, featuring in their World Cup qualification campaign.

There were bookings, somewhat inevitably, totalling 13 in all competitions, including six during an eight-game spell from February, yet no sending off.

What’s more, Mnoga started against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup in January. Although Salford lost 8-0, the defender had left the pitch when the scoreline was 4-0.

Salford extend ex-Portsmouth man’s contract by 12 months

Now Robinson has announced his retained list - which includes extending Mnoga’s deal by another 12 months.

According to the club statement, an option had been triggered, thereby securing him for the 2025-26 campaign, where they will aim to improve on a placing on eighth, having missed out on the play-offs by one point.

Since May 2018, only Mnoga and Harry Jewitt-White have graduated from the Blues’ youth set-up to feature in the Football League for their home-town club.

Now Mnoga is carving out a League Two reputation with Salford to prove there is life after Fratton Park for an Academy graduate.

