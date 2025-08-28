John Mousinho has set about adding to his squad throughout the summer, adding seven fresh face players to his ranks.

Adrian Segecic was the first to arrive from Sydney FC, before John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux all completed the permanent move to PO4.

Meanwhile, Florian Bianchini penned a season-long loan deal from Swansea City along with Minhyeok Yang, who also joined on a temporary basis.

But who are the most valuable players currently in his squad?

With figures provided by Transfermarkt, here are the least and most expensive players in Mousinho’s side following the transfer business completed so far.

