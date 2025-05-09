Portsmouth sporting director braced for summer interest in 'brilliant' John Mousinho
Yet he is adamant the head coach remains ‘very happy’ at Fratton Park and fully committed to continuing to drive the Blues forward.
After claiming the League One title in his first full season, Mousinho has now masterminded Pompey to a 16th-placed finish in the Championship.
It’s a stunning achievement for a head coach who only entered management in January 2023 following a shock appointment overseen by Hughes.
Unsurprisingly, the Fratton faithful are concerned they may lose the 39-year-old during the close season, with Championship jobs at West Brom and QPR available so far.
And while Pompey’s sporting director insists it’s inevitable Mousinho’s eye-catching performance will attract interest, he believes he will remain at Fratton Park.
Hughes told The News: ‘Yes I am concerned, just on the basis of what a wonderful job he is doing here, but John knows what we are trying to build - and there’s room to grow and room to keep getting better.
‘It is testament to the work he’s done that people get worried about him leaving for other jobs and potentially getting linked with other roles. That’s the nature of football, but credit to the fact he has done such a good job. He has been brilliant.
‘We speak every day and I know he is very happy at the football club. He feels there’s room to grow and keep getting better. That's the really important thing for us as a football club and individuals, to keep making progress.
‘I cannot speak for other clubs, I am sure John will be on the radar of clubs because he has done a wonderful, wonderful job here. I can’t speak for how other clubs operate, how they hire head coaches and what their MO is, it’s very difficult to say.
‘But I love working with John and I know he’s very happy here. There’s certainly nothing in the imminent future that we are remotely aware of at the moment.’
Hughes: Portsmouth can match John Mousinho’s ambition
Mousinho - and Hughes - signed new long-term deals in September as recognition of returning Pompey to the Championship following a 12-year absence.
The head coach recently thanked owners Tornante for keeping faith with him during some tough times this season - and admitted other clubs would have fired him.
It’s staunch backing which the former Oxford United defender appreciates, especially considering Pompey are the only club in the bottom 12 of the Championship not to have changed bosses this term.
And Hughes is convinced the Blues can match Mousinho’s personal ambition.
He added: ‘This club can match his ambition, that's a big thing for us, that’s what we always want to be part of.
‘When I came in, I was told about the owners’ vision, where they wanted to get the club to, and I relayed this to John. It has been more than two years working together and we have made progress.
‘We know we still have so much to do, there is so much more room to grow, but we’ve made a lot of progress in the time we’ve had together so far and want to keep building.’
