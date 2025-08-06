The former Newcastle and Swindon attacker made 41 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring five times

Reading are offering Matt Ritchie a route out of Fratton Park.

The out-of-favour midfielder has held talks with the League One club over a potential move as he seeks regular first-team football.

Although it is understood Championship interest still remains in the 35-year-old, who has effectively been available for transfer since the end of June.

Indeed, the Blues are prepared to rip up the remaining 12 months of Ritchie’s contract to enable him to leave Fratton Park on a free transfer.

That has alerted Reading, who are prepared to offer him the first-team football he craves, with the veteran having been informed by Pompey he would no longer be a regular.

The Royals, who are managed by Blues League Two title winner Noel Hunt, have already raided Fratton Park in the last week, having paid an undisclosed fee to sign Paddy Lane.

Now they are keen to add Ritchie to their squad as the club rebuilds following Rob Couhig’s takeover in May after a tortuous existence under previous owner Dai Yongge.

Pompey are looking to offload Matt Ritchie in the transfer window. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Last weekend’s opening League One match ended in a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln, with Lane making a second-half appearance from the bench.

Ironically, they visit Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup on August 12 - having already played John Mousinho’s men in a pre-season friendly last month.

Ritchie, who turns 36 next month, made 41 appearances for Pompey last season, of which 29 were starts, while he scored five goals and produced one assist.

On occasions, the ex-Swindon man also skippered the side as he enjoyed an impressive return to the club he left more than a decade earlier.

However, he no longer possesses a future at Fratton Park and, since attending testing on the opening day of pre-season, has not trained with Mousinho’s squad.

The Blues are also hoping to offload Abdoulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre before the transfer window closes.

Yet Ritchie appears nearest the exit as he weighs up Reading interest, while continuing to be pursued by several Championship clubs.