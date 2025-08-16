John Mousinho has made a surprise selection call for today’s visit of Norwich to Pompey

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game against Norwich at Fratton Park.

And one thing, in particular, has got them talking and chuckling - the inclusion of Josh Murphy in the match-day line-up.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Mousinho gave everyone the distinct impression that the winger would once again be unavailable for selection, having picked up a hamstring injury in the Blues’ final pre-season game of the summer against PEC Zwolle.

The problem forced the 30-year-old to sit out last weekend’s season-opener at Oxford United, with next Saturday’s trip to West Brom pencilled in for his comeback.

‘The chances of Josh Murphy playing on Saturday are slim to none,’ is just one of the quotes attributed to the Pompey boss as he addressed the media in midweek.

Another saw the Pompey boss say: ‘It just doesn't seem like it's at this stage worth the risk. We'll always reassess and we'll have a look at it and how it is on Friday. But as we are at the moment, I don't think there's too much chance of Murph playing.’

Yet, just like Colby Bishop’s miraculous recovery from a ‘2-3 week’ groin injury against the U’s last time out, Murphy has somehow managed to defy the odds to get himself match fit for today’s visit of the Canaries.

His availability is certainly a welcome boost, with on-loan Swansea midfielder Florian Bianchini dropping down to the bench.

And while some fans - or opposition managers for that matter - might take exception with the manager being economical with the truth when it comes to injuries, the vast majority of the Fratton faithful are enjoying the mind games adopted.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X as Murphy’s name surprisingly or not found its way back ont the teamsheet.

What Pompey fans said about Josh Murphy’s selection v Norwich

@capfc11: Mousinho doing Mousinho things yet again.

@TheChief657: Another Mousinho mind games masterclass. Of course Murphy is fit.

@PompeyDurham: Mous is such a good liar he could become Prime Minister next!

@NWalesPompey: Let’s be honest as soon as he said it was a game too far he was always going to be starting

@SonStats: HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS!!!

@EsElCapitan: John Mousinho is such a naughty boy.

@Barzal4TheC_: We all knew it was coming.

@JR95_Pompey: Murphy playing. What a suprise.

@Willmott3Sam: I will never trust an article that Mous speaks in ever again.

@Baldry_: I love it when you lie to me Mous.

@LeeMasonPFC: MURPHY!!! MOUS YOU LYING LITTLE RASCAL.

@AshleyLadd10: Oh Mous, you cheeky so and so.