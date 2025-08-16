Pompey suffer defeat to Norwich as Fortress Fratton is breached by Norwich

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ Championship defeat at the hands of Norwich today.

Two goals in the opneing 15 minutes from Harry Darling and Josh Sargent did the damage for the home side, who also didn’t help themselves with a lacklustre opening 45 minutes that carried on into the second half.

Pompey upped their game as the fixture neared an end and were rewarded when Adrian Segečić scored his second goal of the season on 84 minutes - after Colby Bishop had missed a penalty.

John Swift nearly snatched a late equaliser when his effort from outside of box smacked against the crossbar - but it was a matter of too little too late as Fortress Fratton was conquered by the Canaries.

Here’s a selection of what fans posted on X following the final whistle.

Pompey fans have their say on defeat to Norwich City

@HazzaTWood96: We lose our first home game of the season against Norwich, Pompey all over the place defensively and things not clicking upfront. Happy to see Segecic scoring again though it was only a consolation. Lots to work on, very disappointing.

@Dann_PFC: Great last 20 mins, not good enough for the majority, cheap goals given away early killed us.

@Absmaaht: Have to say I’m not disappointed with the way we played if we forget the first 80 minutes.

@JackDavis10: It’s a game of fine margins, actually in the end think we did enough to get a draw after being poor first half.

@PompeyTdog: First off we should have had a point today no doubt in my mind. Secondly, there’s no depth on the bench, the few signings we actually paid for aren’t even playing… what’s the point?

We have one of the most promising young managers in the country, but the owners aren’t backing him, they’re holding him back.

It’s like handing someone a Ferrari and then taking the wheels off. Other clubs are strengthening, our owners treat this like an experiment.

The only saving grace of this window has been Sega. Invest properly or sell up, with Langy out now too, depth and competition is needed more than ever.

@Mikeyboy6578: Easily the worst 80 minutes of football I’ve watched. Last 10-15 somehow we seemed to know what we’re doing.

@W4360311523357: Too little too late, where was that intensity from the last 15 minutes for the rest of the game? Bianchini was a positive when he came on, worked hard.

@TommoOnX: What happens when u start playing in the 70th min. Feel slightly robbed there tho.

@joerobbs: Such a disappointing result. Fair play second half, we played much better but the damage was done.

Missing penalties at this level is just absolutely criminal. Time for a new taker.

Still 3/4 players light of a proper championship team.