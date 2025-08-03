The Dutch Eredivisie side and their fans were in Pompey yesterday, with Fratton Park and its history making a big impact on the club.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEC Zwolle soaked up the Fratton Park experience and acknowledged: This stadium is authentic.

Bossg reflected on an enjoyable visit for his club to the city, as Pompey ran out 1-0 winners in their final pre-season outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ home left a powerful imprint on the Eredivisie side, who were backed by 226 raucous travelling fans who lapped up Portsmouth’s hospitality.

A decent pre-season crowd of 8,237 turned out ahead of the Championship opener at Oxford United on a useful workout for both sides.

Van der Vegt spoke glowingly of the chance to lead his team in action at Fratton Park and sensed the history Pompey’s proud home is soaked in.

He told DeStentor.nl: ‘You are in the nostalgia of football. This stadium is authentic, the changing rooms breathe football. You almost feel the spirit of all the players who have been there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The atmosphere is good. You feel that there is a lot of audience.

‘It is nice to experience playing in England for the boys, most of them have never done that or will never experience it.

‘It is great and also great that there are so many supporters from Zwolle. That makes it very nice.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van der Vegt acknowledged Pompey’s strength in the second half, after a first 45 minutes in which the visitors had more of the ball but created little of note.

John Mousinho’s men upped their game with the PEC Zwolle coach admitting his side failed to threaten the Blues.

He added: ‘You saw that the pressing and defence were well matched. We gave little away, a few pinpricks.

‘We hoped to continue that in the second half, but that didn't work.

‘We could no longer create anything ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is a shame that we concede the goal in the last minutes, just like on Tuesday against Heracles. We couldn't create anything ourselves, but then you have to make sure you don't lose.'

PEC Zwolle fans certainly enjoyed their stay in Pompey and were seen at pubs across the city including the Ship Anson on The Hard and the Nell Gwynne in Southsea.

The club’s website summed up the experience of those associated with the club writing: ‘Over 200 Zwolle supporters attended the fantastic away day, enjoying the city's atmosphere and the charming atmosphere of Fratton Park.’